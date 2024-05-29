Makeen ends two-year winless run to provide Julie Camacho with a welcome success

Julie Camacho made it a Yorkshire-trained victory in the feature when seven-year-old Makeen sprang a 28-1 surprise in the 1m½f handicap.

The son of Dubawi had been winless for two years, but he bounced back to form to provide Camacho with her first success in 23 days.

Wearing a first-time visor, Makeen weaved through runners and powered on in the closing stages to win by a length under apprentice Ryan Sexton.

“It’s nice to have a winner and to see him back,” said Camacho. “I think he enjoyed being back on turf and the visor helped as well. He seemed to enjoy that, I’m very pleased. Ryan gave him a great ride.”

Powdering on

The Michael Herrington stable is going from strength to strength and the same can be said of Powdering , who continued her marked improvement with another win in the 7½f handicap.

The Ribchester filly won at Wolverhampton in April off a mark of 55 and was raised 16lb for subsequent victories at Beverley and Newmarket, but she was still able to justify 6-5 favouritism here, scoring convincingly by three and a half lengths under Joanna Mason.

Lincolnshire-based Herrington is operating at a 45 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight with this victory adding to his three winners in the past week.

First success

The 4-6 favourite Unthinkable easily justified market support in the 5f claimer.

Having shown reasonable form in her previous three runs, the George Boughey-trained two-year-old kicked clear at the two-furlong marker and recorded her first success under Billy Loughnane.

