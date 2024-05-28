'I couldn't see much so I thought I best make the running' - sea-fret no issue for Saffie Osborne as she lands treble

Saffie Osborne's good record at the seaside track got considerably better as she enjoyed a treble on the card, highlighted by victory in the feature 7f handicap aboard Musical Mystery .

Osborne made all the running in a race in which visibility was reduced by a sea-fret, coming clear in the final furlong to score by a length and three-quarters on the Ed Dunlop-trained 9-2 chance.

“I didn't realise it was quite as foggy as it was until I got on to the track,” Osborne told Sky Sports Racing.

“I couldn't see much so I thought I best make the running. It’s a proper front-runner’s track if you can go the right pace.”

Osborne also made all in the first leg of her treble aboard the Amy Murphy-trained Tequila Rose in division two of the 6f fillies' maiden, but deployed different tactics on her third winner when striking the front in the final furlong to score on the Ed Walker-trained Arnaz .

Bella has a ball

Isla Bella claimed division one of the 6f maiden fillies’ in gutsy fashion under Pat Cosgrave to give trainer George Boughey another two-year-old winner.

The 100-30 chance was engaged in a three-way battle in the closing stages but asserted in the final furlong to win by a length from 9-4 favourite Double O One.

Family affair

Father-daughter combination Phil and Grace McEntee boosted their fine record at the Sussex venue when Jacquelina obliged in the opening 5½f handicap.

The 9-4 favourite won over course and distance last week and made it three wins in a row under a 5lb penalty.

