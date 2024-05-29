'He's a lovely horse' - Karl Burke juvenile impresses with comfortable success on debut

Karl Burke’s reputation for striking with his two-year-olds was enhanced when Milford recorded an eyecatching debut victory in the 5f maiden.

The North Yorkshire-based trainer is operating at a healthy 23 per cent with his juveniles this season after the son of Kodiac cruised to victory by three and a half length success from Death Or Glory.

Clifford Lee, who steered Milford to a comfortable win, believes the 55,000gns purchase is one for the future.

Speaking to Racing TV, he said: "He’s a lovely horse, he’s been working very well and I was delighted with that. He’s been working well at home and it’s good he’s been able to perform on the track. He was very professional, he travelled well and he jumped the gates lovely. If he improves then he can be a nice horse."

Catherine the great

Catherine Chroi continued her impressive form for Iain Jardine when completing a four-timer in the 6f handicap. Ridden by apprentice Mohammed Tabti, the six-year-old mare has now won six of her eight appearances since rejoining the yard from Claire O'Connell in Ireland.

Decisive Contacto

The Andrew Balding-trained Contacto returned to winning ways under Kevin Stott in the 1m4f handicap. The three-year-old, who came to within half a length of victory at Chester on his previous outing, holds an entry for the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle next month.

Double act

Lucinda Russell and Oisin Orr teamed up for a double with Two Auld Pals in the 1m5f handicap and Ledger in the concluding 1m1f handicap.

