Trainer ends 1,443-day wait for a winner as in-form Probert fires in a treble
- 1st5Divine Messenger11/1
- 2nd2Non Mollare4/1
- 3rd1Daphne Mayfav6/5
Trainer Emma Owen ended a near four-year wait for a winner when Divine Messenger caused a minor shock with a narrow victory in the 7f classified stakes.
The Buckinghamshire-based trainer had not been successful since March 2019, but ended a 1,443-day drought with the nine-year-old's head win under David Probert. The win was made even sweeter as Owen also owns the son of Firebreak.
Owen's best years had previously come in 2017 and 2018 with four victories, while Divine Messenger's success came with just her fourth runner this year.
It was also the middle leg of a treble for winning jockey Probert after success in the mile novice on Floating Spirit, while Berkshire Breeze was a similarly easy winner of the 1m4f handicap.
Finals day date?
A trip to Newcastle for All-Weather Championships finals day on Good Friday in April could be on the cards for Aramis Grey after her game win in the 7f fast-track qualifier for fillies.
Winning trainer Rae Guest said: "She's now won ten races and finished second 12 times. She never runs a bad race, is consistent and a pleasure to train. Newcastle will be looked at and it's on the agenda now."
It was also the first victory of 2023 for the Group 1-winning trainer, who added: "We've only run with our horses six times, so it's a good way to start the year."
Winning jockey Callum Shepherd doubled up when Tiger Crusade narrowly landed the following 7f handicap.
