'Sometimes you get lucky' - Oisin Murphy produces heroic win after dramatic stumble at the start

Oisin Murphy made a remarkable recovery after nearly being unseated coming out of the stalls aboard He's Got Game to dramatically land Windsor's mile handicap.

Trained by Hugo Palmer, the 7-4 favourite stumbled when emerging out of stall three with his nose nearly touching the turf, almost propelling Murphy out of the saddle, but the jockey was able to cling to the three-year-old's neck and maintain the partnership.

The pair were left at the back following their dramatic start, but the three-time British champion Flat jockey was able to compose himself and his mount before weaving through the field and denying Global Asset by a neck.

Murphy told Sky Sports Racing: "Sometimes you get lucky. He just took a bad step, but he's quite a big horse so managed to prop himself back up. It probably worked out well because I would've gone forward, but perhaps we'd have been run off the bend a bit. Instead, it ended up being quite smooth.

"He kind of found his own feet and it was about getting myself back into the plate in the end. I ended up behind Tom [Marquand, Global Asset's jockey] and you always know you're in a good spot if you can follow him in a race."

It was a first career win for He's Got Game, who was beaten by half a length on his seasonal comeback over course-and-distance, and Palmer's first winner since landing the Chester Cup with Zoffee on Friday.

Murphy added: "He had his three starts last year and his run the other day was good. It would be nice if the owners could have a few good days out with him."

Murphy enjoyed a smoother passage when doubling up aboard Cuban Melody in the 6f novice contest. He also had a four-timer at Newcastle on Sunday.

