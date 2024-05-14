'They're in good order' - Emma Lavelle's flying form continues with maiden scorer J J Moon

Emma Lavelle is making the most of the better spring weather after she claimed her third win from her last four runners with maiden scorer J J Moon .

The five-year-old won the first division of the bumper by seven and a half lengths to follow on from the trainer's winners at Ludlow on Sunday and Hereford on Monday.

"They're in good order and are nice horses who have just been waiting for this ground," Lavelle said.

"He's just taken bit of time to mature. He still looked babyish when he hit the front but he'll be a lovely one to jump a hurdle next season. His owners have been very patient, so it's lovely for them."

Lavelle's yard is in the process of winding down but will still be active on the summer jumps scene with a few of their stronger runners, in the hopes of picking up some valuable prize-money.

She said: "I'm just back from a holiday and it seems like we have rather more in the yard still than I was anticipating!

"We've tried to keep a few nicer horses in, the likes Hang In There or Jemima P , who like the better ground. There aren't many races for them but some are worth a bit of money to see if we can make a bit of hay throughout the summer. It's more than enough to keep us busy."

Photo-finish

Big Bee Hive looked an unlikely winner of the 2m4½f handicap chase but made a remarkable recovery to score for Sam England.

The seven-year-old was niggled along at the rear of the field by Jonathan England, but eventually warmed to his task and stormed home to collar Happy Du Mesnil on the line. Haarar 's success in the 2m maiden hurdle completed a double for the Englands.

