Reportstoday
13:05 Aintree

Mixed fortunes for Bowen brothers as Jango Baie provides James with breakthrough Grade 1 in the Formby Novices' Hurdle

Jango Baie: out to enhance Nicky Henderson's record in the Grade 1 contest
Jango Baie: provided James Bowen with a breakthrough Grade 1 successCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Play9 ran
13:05 Aintree2m ½f Hurdle, Grade 1 Novice
Distance: 2m ½fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Jango Baie
    17/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Favour And Fortune
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Cannock Park
    40/1

James Bowen secured his first Grade 1 when Jango Baie toughed it out to deny Favour And Fortune in the William Hill Formby Novices' Hurdle.

The four-year-old gave Nicky Henderson a record-extending seventh win in the race, which was moved from Sandown to Aintree this season.

The 11-5 favourite and Royal Bond Novice Hurdle winner Farren Glory was travelling powerfully under Bowen's brother Sean before falling.

"He was a bit keen but travelled well," Bowen told Racing TV. "He finished his race powerfully and will probably want a bit further in time.

"Sean was going well and I didn't know what I had left in the tank. He's a proven Grade 1 horse now and will have some nice spring targets."

Jango Baie, who was bought for £170,000, made a successful start over hurdles at Ascot in a contest Henderson won with Altior in 2015.

After winning a race won last year by his stablemate Constitution Hill, Jango Baie was cut to 20-1 (from 33s) by Betfair for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Following his fall on Farren Glory, Sean Bowen was stood down for the remainder of the meeting.

Jonathan HardingReporter

Published on 26 December 2023inReports

Last updated 13:45, 26 December 2023

