Mixed fortunes for Bowen brothers as Jango Baie provides James with breakthrough Grade 1 in the Formby Novices' Hurdle

James Bowen secured his first Grade 1 when Jango Baie toughed it out to deny Favour And Fortune in the William Hill Formby Novices' Hurdle.

The four-year-old gave Nicky Henderson a record-extending seventh win in the race, which was moved from Sandown to Aintree this season.

The 11-5 favourite and Royal Bond Novice Hurdle winner Farren Glory was travelling powerfully under Bowen's brother Sean before falling.

"He was a bit keen but travelled well," Bowen told Racing TV. "He finished his race powerfully and will probably want a bit further in time.

"Sean was going well and I didn't know what I had left in the tank. He's a proven Grade 1 horse now and will have some nice spring targets."

Jango Baie, who was bought for £170,000, made a successful start over hurdles at Ascot in a contest Henderson won with Altior in 2015.

After winning a race won last year by his stablemate Constitution Hill, Jango Baie was cut to 20-1 (from 33s) by Betfair for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Following his fall on Farren Glory, Sean Bowen was stood down for the remainder of the meeting.

Read this next:

'The winner looks like another Kauto Star' - French raider Il Est Francais produces scintillating performance at Kempton

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.