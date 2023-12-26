Mixed fortunes for Bowen brothers as Jango Baie provides James with breakthrough Grade 1 in the Formby Novices' Hurdle
- 1st6Jango Baie17/2
- 2nd3Favour And Fortune10/1
- 3rd1Cannock Park40/1
James Bowen secured his first Grade 1 when Jango Baie toughed it out to deny Favour And Fortune in the William Hill Formby Novices' Hurdle.
The four-year-old gave Nicky Henderson a record-extending seventh win in the race, which was moved from Sandown to Aintree this season.
The 11-5 favourite and Royal Bond Novice Hurdle winner Farren Glory was travelling powerfully under Bowen's brother Sean before falling.
"He was a bit keen but travelled well," Bowen told Racing TV. "He finished his race powerfully and will probably want a bit further in time.
"Sean was going well and I didn't know what I had left in the tank. He's a proven Grade 1 horse now and will have some nice spring targets."
Jango Baie, who was bought for £170,000, made a successful start over hurdles at Ascot in a contest Henderson won with Altior in 2015.
After winning a race won last year by his stablemate Constitution Hill, Jango Baie was cut to 20-1 (from 33s) by Betfair for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.
Following his fall on Farren Glory, Sean Bowen was stood down for the remainder of the meeting.

Published on 26 December 2023inReports
Last updated 13:45, 26 December 2023
