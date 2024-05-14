Moving Force could follow familiar Royal Ascot route for Richard Fahey after debut success

Richard Fahey may have unearthed another Royal Ascot contender after Moving Force delivered the trainer a third consecutive win in the 5f novice.

The son of Mehmas finished strongly under Oisin Orr to sweep past Nad Alshiba Snow and score by a length for Fahey, who won the race with Ramazan in 2022 and Bombay Bazaar last year.

Both winners went on to contest the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and this juvenile could follow a similar route to the Listed contest on June 19 after impressing on his debut.

"He's been very straightforward," assistant trainer Robin O'Ryan told Racing TV. "He's only been on the grass once, when usually he'd have been on the grass two or three times by now but with the ground being so soft we couldn't.

"We do like him. Oisin said he was just hanging away from the other horses, but once they went into the last furlong he did well. I'm sure he wouldn't mind six furlongs, but he may sharpen up again for the race."

Fantastic four-timer

Emeralds Pride picked up where she left off on her return as she claimed her fourth win on the bounce in the first division of the 5f handicap.

The Michael Dods-trained mare scored by a length over Mattella under Connor Beasley.

