'There's no reason why we shouldn’t look at the International' - Trials day likely next stop for electric Constitution Hill

Following the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle, Nicky Henderson lined up for the television cameras and the racing media to face the question that will follow him for the rest of Constitution Hill’s career: How good is he?

It is the only question left to ask of Constitution Hill and the only one that anyone wants answered. He further embellished his career with an effortless victory in the Grade 1 at Kempton for owner Michael Buckley, but little else was discovered during the race.

His opposition was overmatched, with his closest rival on paper rated more than two stone inferior. He was priced up at long odds-on as a result, but this seemed to be of little bother to punters as his price shortened to 1-12 favourite at the off having been 1-7 during the morning.

As such, it is hard to imagine that too many of those punters choosing to side with Constitution Hill taking the advice of Simon Clare, representing the race sponsors, who proposed on the public address system when previewing the contest that framing the betting slip, rather than cashing it in, would make for a fitting memento of the afternoon.

Having been forced to wait for an extra few weeks to see Constitution Hill back in action after plans to run him in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle were twice scuppered, the six-year-old reminded everyone of the staggering attributes he possesses with another straightforward success.

The final two hurdles in the home straight were an exhibition of everything Constitution Hill has in his possession: brilliant speed, foot-perfect jumping and the most tractable and agreeable attitude you could ever desire in a racehorse as he executed rider Nico de Boinville’s instructions perfectly and without question.

“Everybody wants to see what he is, and as Nico says, you couldn’t fail to be impressed as he is such an exciting thing to sit on as he goes so fast,” Henderson said.

“We missed the Fighting Fifth so there is no reason why we shouldn’t look at the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham on Trials day as an extra run, which he is here to do. We want to race him.”

Constitution Hill oozes class in the Christmas Hurdle Credit: Mark Cranham

He is undoubtedly a special individual, but how special is what we want to know now. With any thoughts of chasing shelved, at best, and more than likely sunk forever, Constitution Hill’s opponents have switched from being those he faces on the track to the giants who have come before him.

See You Then won three successive Champion Hurdles for Henderson in the 1980s, a feat also achieved by Istabraq – the greatest modern hurdler of all on ratings and race record. Surpassing him with multiple Champion Hurdle wins has become Constitution Hill’s Everest.

Stronger opposition from across the Irish Sea, primarily in the shape of the Willie Mullins-trained State Man, may be what is needed to propel Constitution Hill to the top of the mountain. In that case, the thorough test of the Cheltenham Festival cannot come soon enough.

“We had this discussion in the summer to jump fences, but what was there to be gained by doing it?,” Henderson said. “He is very good at this. Is an Arkle and a Champion Chase going to change anybody's life?

“We want to win the Champion Hurdle again. I’d be very surprised if we don’t try [and win the Champion Hurdle multiple times]. You have to put it all into perspective and he can only beat what is put in front of him, and obviously there will be a lot more to come in March.”

Read more:

'If it wasn't the King George I probably would have pulled him up' - Gavin Sheehan in shock as Hewick hits 550-1 before unlikely success

Mixed fortunes for Bowen brothers as Jango Baie provides James with 'massive' breakthrough Grade 1 in the Formby Novices' Hurdle

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.