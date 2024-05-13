'He's a smart horse' - Cieren Fallon impressed after Monfrid boosts William Haggas's good record at Catterick

Monfrid got off the mark at the third attempt in the 7f novice contest to boost trainer William Haggas's impressive record at the track.

The three-year-old was runner-up in both stats as a juvenile, but got his breakthrough when holding on by half a length under Cieren Fallon on his only ride of the day.

Monfrid was the Newmarket trainer's only runner on the card and took his strike-rate at the course in the last five years to 53 per cent.

"When Mr Haggas asks you to go and ride one there, it's a no-brainer," Fallon said. "He's been amazing for me and I wouldn't be where I am without him. He's been a big supporter since day one."

Fallon was impressed by the son of Zoustar and hopes he can progress through the levels following this maiden success.

He added: "He's a nice horse and could be better than a handicapper. That wasn't his ideal track and he came through that on ability. He's a smart horse."

Animato edges it

David Nolan's fine run of form continued when Animato narrowly landed the 2m handicap. His neck win took the jockey's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 28 per cent.

Relief for O'Keeffe

Jedd O'Keeffe ended a 51-day wait for a winner on the Flat when Saisons D'Or struck for the second time over course and distance in the opening 7f apprentice handicap.

