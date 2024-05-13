'He's a smart horse' - Cieren Fallon impressed after Monfrid boosts William Haggas's good record at Catterick
- 1st6Monfrid11/4
- 2nd1Bubbles Wonky11/4
- 3rd7Phoenix Of Dreamsfav2/1
Monfrid got off the mark at the third attempt in the 7f novice contest to boost trainer William Haggas's impressive record at the track.
The three-year-old was runner-up in both stats as a juvenile, but got his breakthrough when holding on by half a length under Cieren Fallon on his only ride of the day.
Monfrid was the Newmarket trainer's only runner on the card and took his strike-rate at the course in the last five years to 53 per cent.
"When Mr Haggas asks you to go and ride one there, it's a no-brainer," Fallon said. "He's been amazing for me and I wouldn't be where I am without him. He's been a big supporter since day one."
Fallon was impressed by the son of Zoustar and hopes he can progress through the levels following this maiden success.
He added: "He's a nice horse and could be better than a handicapper. That wasn't his ideal track and he came through that on ability. He's a smart horse."
Animato edges it
David Nolan's fine run of form continued when Animato narrowly landed the 2m handicap. His neck win took the jockey's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 28 per cent.
Relief for O'Keeffe
Jedd O'Keeffe ended a 51-day wait for a winner on the Flat when Saisons D'Or struck for the second time over course and distance in the opening 7f apprentice handicap.
Read these next:
Inspiral under threat as Lockinge favourite after confirmations revealed for big race at Newbury
Confirmed runners and riders for the Musidora Stakes at York on Wednesday
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 13 May 2024inReports
Last updated 17:54, 13 May 2024
- Hereford: 'Very game' Paddy De Pole nets hat-trick to continue Paul Nicholls' and Freddie Gingell's strong starts to the season
- Killarney: 'The Kerry National might be in mind' - Neville lays out the plans for Brideswell after Killarney National triumph
- Leopardstown: Allergic to grass but not allergic to winning - Bold Discovery continues Jessica Harrington hot streak
- Plumpton: Tizzard stable favourite Copperhead ends 1,548 day drought as Freddie Gingell enjoys first double under rules
- Newcastle: Improving handicapper Sea Legend adds to James Fanshawe riches with impressive success
- Hereford: 'Very game' Paddy De Pole nets hat-trick to continue Paul Nicholls' and Freddie Gingell's strong starts to the season
- Killarney: 'The Kerry National might be in mind' - Neville lays out the plans for Brideswell after Killarney National triumph
- Leopardstown: Allergic to grass but not allergic to winning - Bold Discovery continues Jessica Harrington hot streak
- Plumpton: Tizzard stable favourite Copperhead ends 1,548 day drought as Freddie Gingell enjoys first double under rules
- Newcastle: Improving handicapper Sea Legend adds to James Fanshawe riches with impressive success