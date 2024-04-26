'He could do a bit of damage on soft ground in a Group race' - Charlie Bishop excited as Balmacara defies penalty with ease

Racegoers who braved the early cold and the rain were rewarded with the sight of a potentially smart three-year-old in Balmacara .

He looked classy as he defied a penalty for last month's course win, making all for a four-and-a-half-length novice success for Eve Johnson Houghton.

"We came here today to find out whether we've got a handicapper or a Group horse," said jockey Charlie Bishop. "That's for the trainer to decide now. But I imagine she's going to look for something flashier — he could do a bit of damage on soft ground in a Group race.

"He's done extremely well from his first run to this. From the four to the three I slipped him an inch of rein, I didn't have any wing mirrors but I felt it was going to take a very good one to get to me."

'A real privilege'

Things can only get better for new clerk of the course David Attwood, whose first race in charge was nearly ten minutes late off and was followed by a downpour.

To The Bar delayed the opening division of the 7f handicap by rearing up in the chute, so he and Hollie Doyle had to be checked over, and then needed to be walked to the start.

The race was won by the John O'Shea-trained Bantry ridden by Luke Morris, with the trainer celebrating a double with the Gina Mangan-ridden Fiddlers Green in the 1m4f handicap.

Doncaster clerk of the course David Attwood: "I'm very excited and I'm looking forward to it" Credit: David Carr

Racing caught up by the time of the third race and Attwood, 36, said of his new position: "I feel a real privilege to be given the opportunity to work at such a prestigious track.

"I'm very excited and I'm looking forward to it. The main aim is to keep the track in tip-top condition, with the amount of racing we have, and to build on the St Leger programme."

