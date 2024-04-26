Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:05 Perth

'The further he goes, the better he goes' - Bretney makes all to land the Highland National

Bretney ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies wins the Highland National
Bretney, ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies, on his way to winning the Highland NationalCredit: John Grossick
9 ran
14:05 Perth 3m 6½f Chase, Handicap
Distance: 3m 6½fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Bretney
    11/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Duke Of Deception
    fav9/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Tom Cody
    8/1

Bretney looks set to become a staple of the staying chase division next season after he made virtually all to land the feature Highland National for Henry Daly. 

The nine-year-old fended off challengers on his first start over 3m6½f to score at 11-1 and make amends for a disappointing performance last week, when pulled up at Cheltenham.

"We just had a shocker, an absolute shocker," Daly told Racing TV of Bretney's previous run. "He just never went a yard, it was one of those days. 

"He jumped really well here and jumped well round Sandown, where we won earlier in the year. We just had a good day today. 

"He's improved and obviously these National-type races suit him. The further he goes, the better he goes, so we'll keep going for those, but he'll definitely go out for the summer now." 

Stoke The Fire: became Patrick Mullins' first winner at Perth
Stoke The Fire: became Patrick Mullins' first winner at PerthCredit: John Grossick

Mullins strikes

Willie Mullins sent runners to all three days of the Perth festival, but it took until the final attempt to come out on top after Stoke The Fire cruised home under Patrick Mullins in the 2m novice hurdle. 

The 1-5 shot was Middleham Park Racing's first runner with Ireland's champion trainer, when winning at Tramore on New Year's Day, and he picked up his second success without coming off the bridle in scoring by a length from Tommys Law. 

Catherine MacraeReporter

Published on 26 April 2024inReports

Last updated 18:02, 26 April 2024

14:05 PerthPlay
QuinnBet Highland National Handicap Chase (For The Julian Llewellen Palmer Memorial Trophy) 9 ran
