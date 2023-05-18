'The stewards got it right this time' - Free Wind holds on for dramatic Middleton success

Controversy seems to follow Free Wind around, but she survived a lengthy stewards' inquiry to score on her reappearance in the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies' Stakes.

The five-year-old had not been seen since winning the Lancashire Oaks last July after nearly crashing through the rail in the home straight, for which jockey Robert Havlin picked up a five-day careless riding ban, a decision which was overturned without the need for an appeal.

While not quite as dramatic this time, Free Wind drifted to the right under Frankie Dettori in the closing stages when denying outsider Rogue Millennium by half a length, and following a 20-minute stewards' inquiry she kept the race.

"Poor Robert nearly got put through the rail in the Lancashire Oaks but still went and won despite that nearly fatal accident, so she's done well to get back," winning joint-trainer John Gosden said.

"She wasn't originally in this race but [owner] Mr Strawbridge was over [from the US]. She's done great as this was sharper and a slightly different ballgame than she's used to. She did win a Park Hill over the St Leger trip. The stewards got it wrong with her last time, but they got it right this time."

Free Wind (Frankie Dettori, white) beats Rogue Millennium (left) in the Middleton Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It was a winning comeback from a 320-day layoff for Free Wind, who could be set for Royal Ascot next month before she bids to pick up a first top-level triumph later this season.

The daughter of the late Galileo was cut to 20-1 (from 25) for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp in October by Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power after making it six wins from seven starts on turf.

Gosden added: "She's a mile-and-a-half filly and we'll be going that trip next time as this was a bit of a sprint for her. She's in the Hardwicke and that would be a strong possibility as to where she goes next.

"It's a long way for her to come back physically and mentally, but she showed a great attitude after going steady and then dashing – it's lovely to get her back on track."

The victory continued a fine Dante meeting for the Gosdens and Dettori following Soul Sister's win in the Musidora on Wednesday, but the jockey was given a two-day careless riding ban for his winning ride.

Rogue Millennium's trainer Tom Clover was proud of her gallant defeat and is lining up a possible top-level target next month in Ireland.

He said: "She's run well, Jack [Mitchell, rider] gave her a lovely ride and followed Frankie the whole way. She takes a step forward each time and ran a huge race in France [third in the Prix Allez France] last time. She's a lovely filly.

"She's a typical Dubawi in improving from three to four. It would be lovely to win a Group race with her this year and I'd imagine her next race would be the Hoppings Stakes [Group 3] or the Pretty Polly Stakes [Group 1] in Ireland."

Fellow outsider Poptronic stayed on to finish third, while last year's Prix Jean Romanet winner Aristia finished last of the seven runners.

