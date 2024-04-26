'Hopefully she can progress a bit further this season' - Thunder Roll strikes in the Noblesse for Joseph O'Brien

Joseph O'Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle continued their good starts to the season, as the Rosegreen Partnership-owned Thunder Roll landed the Listed Noblesse Stakes.

Thunder Roll was suited by the tactical nature of the feature 12-runner event, with McMonagle having the four-year-old in the perfect spot turning in. A clear passage proved crucial in the daughter of Night Of Thunder's half-length success over the unlucky-in-running second, Sumiha.

Cork looks set to be a regular haunt for Thunder Roll this season, with Group 3 assignments like the Munster Oaks and Give Thanks Stakes possibly on her agenda.

O'Brien said: "She was a nice filly last year and progressed well. I thought she did well to win a tactical race. She got to the front early and fought well to the line, she got a very good ride too. Hopefully she can progress a bit further this season.

"We think that she will be at her best with a bit of juice in the ground. She'll probably stick to this trip, there are plenty of races for fillies to aim at."

Weld's welcome winner

Sumiha went desperately close for Dermot Weld in the Noblesse, but the trainer soon saddled his first winner in 2024 when the once-raced Spoken Truth readily got off the mark in the 1m2f maiden.

The son of Frankel took gradual command of the contest inside the last furlong and stretched clear in good style to beat Psalm by two and a quarter lengths. After Spoken Truth, who is entered in the Derby at Epsom and Irish equivalent at the Curragh, justified 13-8 favouritism, Weld said: "He's a gorgeous big horse and wants better ground.

"A race like the Gallinule Stakes race is a logical next step for him. I love the way he came home in the last furlong. He has a lot of talent. He's built like a horse that should stay well. It is very early days in his career but we would be very hopeful as to his prospects.

Weld was off the mark for the Irish Flat season with his 19th runner and added: "We have purposely waited for better ground. Most of mine will appreciate it."

