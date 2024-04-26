Lockinge potential aim for Charyn as Silvestre de Sousa revels in Group 2 win

Silvestre de Sousa registered his first British Group win since 2022 when Charyn came with his trademark late surge to register his biggest success in the Group 2 bet365 Mile.

Roger Varian's improving grey was suited by some ease in the ground when beating Poker Face and senior star Lord North in a thrilling culmination to the six-runner contest. Charyn was cut to 9-2 (from 10) by Paddy Power for another crack at Group 1 company in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on May 18.

The winning jockey rode the Nurlan Bizakov-owned Charyn to success in the Doncaster Mile on his previous start when Varian's number one jockey James Doyle was sidelined.

De Sousa said: "I'm delighted to win a Group 2 like this on Charyn. He's an improving type and thanks to Roger and the owners for keeping me on him."

Varian said: "We'll have to look at the Lockinge after that. There's a possibility we could step him up in trip later on."

Weekend pointer

Okeechobee gave Dubai Honour a form boost before his Group 1 bid in Hong Kong on Sunday when holding off the returning Desert Hero in the Group 3 bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes.

The five-year-old finished second to Dubai Honour in the Magnolia Stakes at Kempton on his reappearance, form winning rider Ryan Moore knew all about as he partnered the Haggas horse to success that day.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to winning owners Juddmonte, said: "We're very happy with that as it was the first time he's really had to get his head down and race. He doesn't have many miles on the clock and we could look at supplementing him into the Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp next month as we think the race will suit him."

The runner-up could well have the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot on his agenda and rider Tom Marquand said: "He's run a great comeback for his first start since September and a stiff mile and a quarter was a good starting point."

Handicapper to note

A quickfire double for Charlton and Moore was initiated by the Mohammed Jaber-owned Hand Of God in the bet365 Esher Cup Handicap.

Charlton said: "We thought he was a mile and a quarter horse last year but he had the speed to win over a mile as he did here. We may have a look at the London Gold Cup at Newbury next month for him."

Moore later picked up a two-day riding ban for causing interference in the 1m2f handicap, ruling him out of the final day of Chester's May meeting and the Classic trials fixture at Lingfield on May 10 and 11.



