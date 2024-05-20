Silvestre de Sousa adds to Classic haul by landing German 2,000 Guineas on David Menuisier's Devil's Point

Devil’s Point made all the running to provide jockey Silvestre de Sousa with a second Classic of the year in the Group 2 Coolmore German 2,000 Guineas at Cologne on Monday.

Trained by David Menuisier, Devil’s Point was sent straight into the lead from the outside stall by De Sousa, who set strong fractions as part of a ploy to draw the finishing sting from his opponents.

De Sousa, who won the 1,000 Guineas on Elmalka , kicked for home with two furlongs to run and was able to maintain his advantage despite Devil’s Point wandering around in the closing stages and the strong late challenge of Penalty, who was beaten a neck.

“He wasn't really handling the track and felt a bit babyish and alone in front,” De Sousa said. “David brought the horse here in good form, so I’m very pleased to deliver for him and connections.

“You only have three smacks [of the whip in Germany] and you have to burn off the opposition in behind, so all credit to the horse.”

Devil’s Point carried the colours of Clive Washbourn to victory, having been purchased by the owner last year following Saleh Al Homaizi’s default on payment of horses bought on his behalf at the 2022 yearling sales.

Having secured a Group 2 success, Devil’s Point is likely to step up in grade but down in trip in future, according to Menuisier.

“It was a hard race and the draw wasn’t very favourable to us in ten, so we thought we’d let him stride on, catch a breather and go on,” said Menuisier. “We felt we had the best horse in the race so that's how we rode him.

“This race was always the plan, but I think we could drop him back to seven furlongs in the Prix Jean Prat, and then maybe the Prix Maurice de Gheest [six and a half furlongs].”

At Hanover, Luke Morris rode a Listed double aboard the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Lingua Franca and the Archie Watson-trained Havana Ball .

