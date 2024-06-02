'It's lovely to win a race run in his memory' - The Liffey thunders clear in Pat Smullen Race

The Liffey topped off a successful weekend for Aidan O'Brien by landing the Pat Smullen Race under Wayne Lordan in excellent style after being heavily supported into 2-1 favourite.

The mile contest is run in honour of the legendary nine-time Irish champion jockey and it came just two days after a special occasion for the family when Smullen's daughter Hannah landed her first win on board Fillusin at Tramore in the colours of her mother Frances Crowley.

Having won at the Curragh in gritty style on his only start as a two-year-old, The Liffey returned this season with a Group 3 fifth at Leopardstown in April but the step up to a mile on better ground saw a much-improved performance.

Lordan asked his mount for a surge of pace as they turned for home and the No Nay Never colt burst clear to score by two lengths.

O'Brien, who was at Chantilly saddling Diego Velazquez, was represented by Chris Armstrong.

He said: "It's lovely to win this race run in memory of Pat Smullen, who was an unbelievable rider and unbelievable person. Aidan saw this race on the calendar and targeted The Liffey at it. It's a lovely memento to win a race run in Pat's memory.

"This horse won nicely on his only run at two last year. I think the heavy ground at Leopardstown last month caught him out. His ideal trip is seven furlongs or a mile on quick ground and this race fitted in nicely for him.

"It's a nice confidence booster. He might now step back up into stakes company."

Dylan delivers treble

Fresh from steering Dancing Gemini into sixth place on his first ride in the Derby on Saturday, Dylan Browne McMonagle continued his fine form with a treble started by Elzem in the opening 6½f maiden.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained two-year-old got off the mark at the third attempt, having finished fourth over 6f and third over 7½f. The step back in distance worked the oracle and he justified even-money favouritism.

Browne McMonagle followed up in the 6½f handicap on Coumshingaun for Kevin Coleman and completed his haul when the Peter Fahey-trained Sign From Above ran out a ready winner of the 2m handicap.

American late show

Paddy Twomey seems to have another smart filly on his hands in the shape of American Bar , who made an exciting start to her career when landing the 6½f fillies' maiden under Billy Lee.

The daughter of No Nay Never, who cost €300,000 as a yearling, had just one rival behind her once they straightened up and looked green under pressure, but she powered home to beat Cradle Of Love a shade cosily by half a length.

Twomey said: "When you miss the break here it's usually game over but she was able to overcome it. We haven't done loads with her but she has trained well all spring and I felt she was nice.

“She's in the Airlie Stud Stakes on Derby weekend and I was hoping she'd do something like this, with a view to going there.”

