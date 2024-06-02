Junko set to return to the top level after justifying favouritism in Grand Prix de Chantilly

Dual Group 1 winner Junko posted his first win of the season when holding off stablemate Marquisat in the Grand Prix de Chantilly, setting up a return to top-level company at Saint-Cloud at the end of the month.

The Wertheimers' five-year-old homebred son of Intello failed to figure in the Dubai Sheema Classic in March but returned to form here with a determined success as the 9-4 favourite in the 1m4f Group 2.

"I think they're two good horses and that was a proper field he's beaten," said the owners' racing manager Pierre-Yves Bureau. "I imagine he'll go to the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, in which he was third last year."

Asked about Junko's performance in Dubai, Bureau added: "He didn't get very long off after Hong Kong and I think a combination of the high quality of the opposition and his preparation probably counted against him."

Dubai Honour was third for the William Haggas team, a performance which opens up new opportunities according to owner Mohamed Obaida's racing manager Philip Robinson.

"He got rushed over ten furlongs in Hong Kong where there's a short run to the first bend," said Robinson. "Now he's shown he can go a mile and a half we might look at going back to Hong Kong for the Vase, a race in which they have the whole straight before the turn."

Piece pounces

Francisico's Piece led home a 1-2-3 for Britain in the 5f Listed Prix la Fleche for two-year-olds, scoring under a fine ride from James Doyle for trainer Adrian Keatley.

Doyle had aimed to make the most of his draw in stall one on the favoured stands' rail, but elected to angle out a couple of widths with two furlongs to run as Allee De Bercy threatened to fall back into his lap.

Keatley said: "He's a good horse and this is a massive step forward. We're delighted to get that win under his belt."

The North Yorkshire-based handler added: "He's going to improve loads as he's still a little bit behind in his coat and is still a little bit underdeveloped. He could come back for the Prix Robert Papin.

"Everybody want's to go to Royal Ascot, but I don't mind if this fella stays at home in his box. Everything is still on the table, and we'll see how he is come Tuesday or Wednesday."

Francisco's Piece, who was sent off the 7-4 favourite, scored by two and a half lengths from the Amy Murphy-trained Convo, with Karl Burke's Kaadi a short head back in third.

Favourites' day

There were six winning favourites or joint-favourites on the French Derby card, and six in a row from races two to seven.

Ponntos claimed the Group 2 Prix du Gros-Chene at 7-4 for jockey Mickael Barzalona and trainer Miroslav Nieslanik, while the most impressive win of the day arguably came in the Prix de Royaumont with Maxime Guyon and Christophe Ferland teaming up with Aventure , who ran away with the 1m4f Group 3 by seven lengths at odds of 7-4.

