Midlands National on the radar as Mousey Brown returns to fences in style

Trainer Dermot McLoughlin is hoping 2m4f handicap chase winner Mousey Brown has done enough to sneak into the Midlands National back at the track next month.

The daughter of Califet took full advantage of her chase mark, which is 22lb lower than her hurdles rating, to land the feature event by three and a quarter lengths from Optional Mix.

She had to overcome some sticky jumping early on under Paddy O'Hanlon, but it improved on the final circuit and she stayed on resolutely from the last to win her third race from her last four starts.

"She did it well," McLoughlin said. "Paddy said she enjoyed herself. They went a good gallop and it suited her. She stays well. It took a while for her to warm to her jumping, she hasn't run over fences for a while and the fences come up thick and fast here on the bends, but she came alive late on. She probably got to the front too soon."

"She's a really consistent mare, that's five she's won now. She's won on good, soft and heavy ground. She's a big strong mare. We might think about Galway, even the Midlands National here if she could sneak into it."

Fenton on song

With the likes of Karl Des Tourelles, Park The Giant and others to look forward to, Philip Fenton has a promising team of young horses in his care and the 2m handicap hurdle winner Shraheen belongs in that list.

The imposing five-year-old carried top weight to a decisive success in the 2m handicap hurdle, with Niall Moore's mount finding generously to hold off the late challenge of the 7-2 favourite Riyami by two and three-quarter lengths.

Fenton said: "He's been his own worst enemy because he races with the choke out. He relaxed a bit better today, there was a good pace on and it was a help. He's a big fella and he looks every inch a chaser so it was great that he could do that.

"He'll stay hurdling for now, but he might go out in a field for a while. He's still a bit backward mentally, so he's one to look forward to when he grows up."

Full house for Mullins

The champion trainer Willie Mullins sent two horses to Kilbeggan and both hit the target.

Staying trips and good ground seems to be the secret to Paggane, and she landed the 3m1f novice hurdle to give Paul Townend a winner on his sole ride of the day.

Patrick Mullins had to work harder to get the 2-7 favourite Dysart Dazzler home in front in the concluding bumper, but the half-brother to Dysart Dynamo did enough to register a debut success.

