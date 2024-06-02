Big-money buy Catalyse 20-1 for the Coventry Stakes after impressive debut win

Catalyse is a 20-1 shot for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot with Paddy Power after becoming the third big-money breeze-up buy to make a winning start for Wathnan Racing in nine days.

After the £300,000 Richard Fahey-trained newcomer had taken the 6f novice by a ready two lengths under Oisin Orr, the owners' racing adviser Richard Brown said: "We were delighted with that.

"He did it very nicely. I haven't spoken to Richard or any of the Wathnan team but that was an impressive performance and an Ascot discussion will certainly be on the agenda."

Catalyse's win followed successful starts for Aesterius (bought for £380,0000) at Bath and Columnist (£170,000) at Chester and Brown said: "Wathnan decided we should buy some horses at the breeze-ups, to get some action.

"Royal Ascot is a very important meeting. We've run four and fortunately three of them have won first time out. Hopefully one or two of them might make it to the royal meeting."

Heroic effort

Pattern company could beckon for Desperate Hero , who bolted up in the feature 5f handicap by an emphatic four and a half lengths under Callum Rodriguez.

"I can't say I thought he'd win like that but I really fancied him," said trainer Jack Channon. "He's a very good horse and had his ideal good ground.

"He's improving all the time and we're probably going to have to head into stakes company and look at races like the Coral Charge at Sandown.

"The five-furlong division looks a bit weak — the Temple Stakes winner Kerdos finished behind us in a handicap earlier in the season."

