'She's a little star' - classy Porta Fortuna fuels Breeders' Cup and 1,000 Guineas ambitions with Cheveley Park victory

Exciting filly Porta Fortuna was cut to 16-1 (from 20-1) for next year's 1,000 Guineas after enjoying a Group 1 breakthrough success in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes for Donnacha O'Brien at Newmarket.

The Caravaggio filly finished second and third at the top-level in the Phoenix and Moyglare Stud Stakes but she quickened smartly under Oisin Murphy to record her first victory since the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

She will get a chance to run over the Guineas trip on her next start, with O'Brien targeting her at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies' Turf at Santa Anita on November 3.

"That's the plan, we'll speak to everyone, all the owners, but the Breeders' Cup was the long-term plan for her and she's done nothing to turn us off that," O'Brien told ITV Racing. "I think she's very good, she was impressive in the Albany and this is the first time she's had proper quick ground since then.

"She looked the same as she did at Ascot, travelled strong, quickened and stayed very well. We'll see in America whether she gets a mile."

It was only the second time Murphy had ridden Porta Fortuna. He was set to be aboard in the Albany but Frankie Dettori was instead chosen for the winning ride and he had to wait until August to get his opportunity when partnering her in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

"She's a little star," said Murphy. "She's a homebred and Donnacha's parents - Ann-Marie and Aidan - bred her. Donnacha's a young guy who's doing a terrific job and he's got a young team of staff who are all hungry to achieve.

"I was supposed to ride her in the Albany but Frankie [Dettori] got in my way. I'm over the moon to win on her.

"She was very relaxed and travelled into it nicely without pulling. She was a little bit disorganised in the dip but came home well. It's a very important race so I'm delighted."

Pearls And Rubies stayed on for second, a length and a half behind the winner, while Sacred Angel finished third.

5-2 favourite Jasna's Secret was ninth of the 11 runners.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.