'He's got lots of potential' - unbeaten novice Theory Of Tides impresses under a penalty

Theory Of Tides looks like a fine prospect for John and Thady Gosden after he defied a 7lb penalty in the 1m3½f novice to remain unbeaten.

The son of Galileo made it two-from-two and showed a willing attitude on the slower ground, powering clear under Kieran Shoemark in the final stages.

"When I asked him he seemed to gain lengths very quickly," Shoemark told Sky Sports Racing. "I feel like I caught Jack [Mitchell, aboard Steel Tiger] as if he were standing still.

"He's got lots of potential this horse. He got tired in the last furlong, so hopefully there's still plenty to work with."

The Gosden-Shoemark combination struck again with Mrs Morrell , who recorded her second win in five starts with a stylish success in the 7f handicap.

Sanderson success



Ben Sanderson claimed his first success in 223 days when Anif struck at odds of 40-1 in the mile handicap.

The ten-year-old came from last to nail stablemate Kodebreaker on the line and provide a 1-2 for trainer Michael Herrington, who was enjoying his third winner in five days.

The winning jockey said: "It's been a hard few months, so hopefully that puts me perfect."

Burgeoning Boughey

George Boughey continued his upswing in form after El Burhan justified 6-4 favouritism in the 7f novice.

The New Bay colt followed up on a promising debut at Newmarket to knuckle down for a length-and-a-quarter success under Jim Crowley.

"He's a progressive horse," said Boughey. "He only ran eight days ago but was short of work and hit the line strong.

"Ours have needed the run this spring, but they're scoping better now and we're ready to rock and roll into the summer."

