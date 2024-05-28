'She’s one to look forward to' - Grant Tuer hopes for bright future as Love Talk makes winning debut

Trainer Grant Tuer believes Love Talk has an exciting future after she made a winning debut in the 6f fillies' maiden.

Owned by Nick Bradley, the daughter of Ten Sovereigns travelled strongly to finish clear of Big Bug in second.

The testing ground almost resulted in Tuer not running Love Talk, but his decision to leave her in the race paid off as he secured his second two-year-old winner of the campaign.

He said: "We were concerned about the ground because she might want it better, but I was keen to get her out on the track. It was nice to see her do the same on the track as what she is showing at home.

"She’ll want further in time as she’s not a sprinter by any means, but she’s one to look forward to. We have a nice batch of two-year-olds this year."

Tuer will have a discussion with Bradley regarding her next assignment, but the door has opened on different routes.

"There are plenty of options for her," said Tuer. "She holds an entry for a Group 3 in France, but whether we take that up this early in her career is debatable."

Another for Carr

Ruth Carr continued her strong record in the opening mile handicap when Copper And Five scored for the second time over course and distance.

Ridden by Connor Beasley, the eight-year-old provided Carr with her fourth winner from the last six runnings of the race.

Brace secured

Tim Easterby and jockey David Allan landed a double when Alfie Boy struck in the 7f handicap and Filibustering cruised to success in the 1m6f maiden.

