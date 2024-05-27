Duffle Coat shoots clear to lead home 1-2-3 for Gordon Elliott in Mayo National

Gordon Elliott made it back-to-back wins in the McHale Mayo National after Duffle Coat led home a 1-2-3 for the County Meath trainer at Ballinrobe.

Sam Ewing was happy to sit behind pace-setting stablemate Frontal Assault aboard Duffle Coat before angling his mount out and surging to the front on the run to the last.

The seven-year-old flew over the final fence and shot clear on the run-in for an eight-length victory. Salvador Ziggy stayed on to take second, while Frontal Assault rallied to take third from Toss Again.

It was a first victory in more than three years and a first over fences for Duffle Coat, who had finished second on five of his six chase starts, and a first Mayo National success for Ewing.

The rider said: "I'm delighted for him. He's been second a lot this year since starting out over fences behind some good horses, so it's brilliant he could get that breakthrough in a nice handicap.

Duffle Coat: jumps the last in isolation to score by eight lengths Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"He was half running away with me going down to the start and he must just thrive on his racing. We jumped off and went a good gallop to the first and I managed to slot in just behind the first two. He didn't miss a beat, he travelled everywhere, so it was all very smooth.

"I've been caught on him when I've sent him on before, so I was hoping he'd stay going but that bit of nicer ground has helped and he's really galloped on it.

"He's versatile over hurdles and fences, and even the Flat, so I'm sure there will be a nice campaign in him."

Last year's winner Tullybeg, also trained by Elliott, stayed on well from the rear but could only manage fifth, while favourite Aime Desjy weakened from the last into seventh.

Read this next:

'It's absolutely remarkable' - Tommie Beau records second course success in three days for delighted owner with important message

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.