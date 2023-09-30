Wrong-horse farce at Killarney sees winner disqualified as older stablemate mistakenly runs instead

The John Feane-trained Ano Manna was disqualified after winning the tote.ie Handicap following the discovery that stable companion Indigo Five had mistakenly run in place of the three-year-old filly.

The horse thought to have been Ano Manna had run out a convincing winner under Leigh Roche, but some 20 minutes after the race had finished it was discovered that the identity of the horse was in fact the four-year-old filly Indigo Five, who had been due to run in the concluding 1m3f maiden at 5:20.

The stewards used their powers under rule 226 to amend the result. The race was awarded to 10-1 shot Bang Po, trained by Ross O'Sullivan and ridden by Donagh O'Connor. Ano Manna was declared to be a non-runner.

Paddy Power announced they were paying out on Ano Manna and also settling on the official result.

The last incident of this sort in Ireland was when the Jessica Harrington-trained Alizarine was disqualified from a two-year-old maiden at the 2021 Galway festival when it was discovered the three-year-old filly Aurora Princess had mistakenly run in her place.

