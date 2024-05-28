'He’ll head to the Windsor Castle' - Ed Walker adds another member to Royal Ascot squad as Blinky strikes

Ed Walker looks to have unearthed another Royal Ascot contender in the shape of Blinky , who recorded a first success in the 5f novice.

The two-year-old, who was purchased for 120,000gns as a yearling, was a disappointing fifth of six on his debut at Salisbury, but put that behind him when holding on by a nose under Kieran Shoemark.

Blinky defeated Simply Blue and the Wathnan Racing-owned Carrados, a £360,000 buy at the Goffs UK Breeze-Up sales last month, and Walker has eyes on the royal meeting with his winner.

He said: "It looked a red-hot race and he did it well. He wasn’t doing a lot out in front, but he’ll head to the Windsor Castle and I’m sure he can run a good race there.

"I’m thrilled because I was disappointed at Salisbury as we quite fancied him first time."

Being a son to Mehmas and a half-brother to Group 3 winner White Lavender, Walker believes Blinky has the speed and pedigree to run a big race next month.

He said: "It’s why we bought him, which is another reason to run him again quickly. We can freshen him up now and get him ready for Royal Ascot."

Blinky was Walker’s seventh winner from 28 runners in the past fortnight (Arnaz made it eight from 29 when scoring at Brighton), and he added: "They’re in great nick and I’m enjoying it. It doesn’t last forever, as we all know, but we hope it continues."

Murphy magic

Oisin Murphy landed a double when partnering Santa Savana to success in the 6f maiden and followed up by landing the 1m2f handicap on Ashariba .

