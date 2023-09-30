'This was perfect' - even Cheltenham gets mentioned as Trueshan dazzles in Cadran romp

The Cheltenham ambition outlined in Longchamp's winner's circle was a joke. Hollie Doyle's bold declaration about Trueshan's ability at the age of seven was not.

In winning a second Qatar Prix du Cadran, one of the sport's most popular stalwarts set himself up for a tilt at a fourth consecutive Qipco British Champions Day triumph but, just as importantly, the grand old campaigner confirmed he remains a supreme staying force.

Two underwhelming efforts at the start of this season caused many to wonder whether Trueshan's best days were behind him and, not for the first time, trainer Alan King wondered aloud if the time had come for an experiment over hurdles. The way Trueshan stormed to an all-the-way Group 1 triumph on ground described as mainly good to firm by Turftrax, it might be that he is ten, 11 or 12 before having a belated crack at the Albert Bartlett.

Success in the Doncaster Cup had suggested he could be back, yet even super-fan Doyle was unconvinced at best by that display. What we saw and Doyle experienced here provided happy confirmation that Trueshan, now a 15-time winner, is an athlete still at the height of his powers.

"He feels as good as ever, if not better," said Doyle. "To be honest, I was disappointed at Doncaster. I didn't get the sense of happiness I had today. This was perfect.

"My only worry was the ground, but he seemed to overcome that as well. He is seven but he hasn't been hammered over the years, which is a credit to Alan King."

The winning trainer has indeed done a marvellous job with a grafter who came home four lengths clear of local outside Moon Wolf. Last year's Cesarewitch winner Run For Oscar could manage only third, but that was better than compatriot Emily Dickinson, who proved unsuited by underfoot conditions and trailed in last.

"We said coming here that if we could be third we would be more than happy, so we're delighted," said Run For Oscar's trainer Charles Byrnes. The winning connections were even more delighted.

"He's a strong character but that's what makes him a great horse," said groom Eliman Jeng, while part-owner David Hill spoke with as much enthusiasm as Trueshan galloped.

"We've always felt he is the best stayer we've seen since Yeats – he just needs the chance to show it," said Hill, who confirmed Trueshan will, all being well, head to Ascot and then into 2024.

"Now that Constitution Hill isn't going for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, perhaps we should start thinking about that, too," added the beaming owner.

That will surely not be happening. That said, when it comes to Trueshan, anything is possible.

