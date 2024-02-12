Sean Bowen back in business with first winner since return from injury
Sean Bowen registered his first winner since returning to action from injury at Huntingdon last Thursday when steering market leader Pickanumber home in the opening maiden hurdle.
Riding for his principal supporter Olly Murphy, Bowen sat tight in the early stages as the free-running Rosenpur went into a clear lead in the early stages of the 1m7½f contest.
After the latter paid for his early exuberance, Bowen was in command on Pickanumber down the back straight and sauntered home ahead of market rival Speed Davis by nine lengths.
It was a sixth ride back for Bowen, who briefly went one clear of Harry Cobden in the jockeys' championship before that rival levelled the scores on 122 winners when scoring on his only ride at Plumpton.
"It's nice to be one in front but 30 would be nicer," Bowen told Racing TV before Cobden's success. "Pickanumber hacked up really. He was brave at his hurdles and I went with him. It was his first start for Olly and he stays very well, which was important in this ground."
Bowen was out of luck on his two other rides later on the card with 5-2 favourite For Pleasure managing only fifth in the 1m7½f handicap hurdle won by Milldam.
Hat-trick hero
Val Dancer followed up wins at Leicester and Wetherby to complete a hat-trick over fences in the 3m1f novice handicap chase. The 11-10 favourite rallied in the closing stages under Alex Edwards to beat the Ross Chapman-ridden Tom Cody by a neck.
Chapman had earlier landed the 2m3½f handicap hurdle on the Rebecca Menzies-trained Harper Valley.
Published on 12 February 2024inReports
Last updated 17:25, 12 February 2024
- Plumpton: 'One ride and one nice winner' - Harry Cobden back level with Sean Bowen in title race after success aboard Lario
- Navan: 'I do think she's a proper mare' - Gordon Elliott finds it hard to contain his excitement about Brighterdaysahead
- Lingfield: 'He’s progressing really nicely' - The Craftymaster completes fabulous five-timer for Tony Carroll
- Exeter: major shock as 200-1 shot Absolute Steel denies 4-9 favourite - but jockey says 'I'm not surprised'
- Boyne Hurdle: 'They've always thought plenty of him' - Darragh O'Keeffe impressed as Hiddenvalley Lake makes big splash
