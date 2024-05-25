'Exceptional' Rosallion leads Richard Hannon one-two in Irish 2,000 Guineas after denying Haatem in thrilling finish
Rosallion won the Irish 2,000 Guineas in thrilling fashion when narrowly running down stablemate Haatem at the Curragh.
Second in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket last time, he went one better with a fast-finishing flourish under Sean Levey to give trainer Richard Hannon a one-two in the race.
Levey told Racing TV: "I've great memories already at this track, but I've never come here with a good chance like him and have it actually pay off.
"My actual worry was Haatem would be a lot better horse on this track and he'd take all the beating. I wasn't too far wrong, but my lad's turn of foot got me out of trouble. He found loads and picked up and felt exceptional."
Rosallion was cut into 7-4 (from 3) by Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power for next month's St James's Palace Stakes, when he could have a fascinating rematch against Notable Speech. Coral were unchanged at 3-1 for the Royal Ascot Group 1.
Hannon said: "Standing in the second and third places in the paddock at Newmarket was utterly galling, but this more than makes up for it. It's the icing on the cake.
"Rosallion has always been a little bit special and we built him up quite a lot, so it's lovely to see him win a Classic. Both horses ran the races of their lives. Rosallion will go to Ascot now and it'll be a great race for everybody. Haatem's day will come too."
The official winning distance was a head, with River Tiber a further length and a quarter back in third.
Vandeek loses unbeaten record as Inisherin runs out an impressive winner of the Sandy Lane
