How would you campaign Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Rosallion for the rest of the year?

Following Rosallion's late surge to win the Irish 2,000 Guineas , we asked three of our experts how they would campaign the talented miler for the rest of the season.

Del Mar looks the end goal

Richard Hannon is in the enviable position of having won a Classic and finishing a good second in another while only having gone to the well twice so far this season with Rosallion . The son of Blue Point clearly wants fast ground to be at his best and connections have made no secret of their desire to end the year in Del Mar at the Breeders' Cup, a test for which he looks tailor-made.

The St James's Palace would look an ideal opportunity to have another crack at his Newmarket conqueror Notable Speech – one connections should approach with confidence – and establish himself as Europe's best miler, with one or the other of the Sussex or the Jacques le Marois providing the obvious summer finale.

Given how well Rosallion ran in the Guineas off his winter break, he could then be aimed at the Prix de la Foret over the same seven-furlong course and distance of his win last October in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, safe in the knowledge that if Longchamp comes up soft, Hannon can elect to go to America without a run.

Scott Burton, France correspondent

Sussex Stakes could suit

The St James’s Palace is the obvious next port of call – a race around a bend unlike the Newmarket Classic may well see him bridge the gap with Guineas conqueror Notable Speech.

Rosallion (near) swept past stablemate Haatem to win the Irish 2,000 Guineas Credit: Patrick McCann

Rosallion also produced one of his best juvenile performances at Ascot. Canford Cliffs and Toronado were among three Sussex Stakes winners for Richard Hannon snr and Rosallion could be well suited by the Goodwood Group 1 at the end of July. Quick ground appears to be a key factor for the son of Blue Point, so it would be no surprise if he swerved some of the late-season top-level events in favour of a tilt at the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Del Mar in November.

Jack Haynes, reporter

I'd be inclined to skip the St James's Palace

Given he's gone from Newmarket to the Curragh and had two tough races I'd be inclined to skip a rematch with Notable Speech in the St James's Palace and step him up in trip to a mile and two furlongs for the Coral-Eclipse. The complication there is he's not entered at Sandown, so would need supplementing, while he is entered for the royal meeting – and, interestingly, the July Cup.

That suggests they see him as a speedy miler and going up in trip is the last thing on their minds, but he needed every yard of the mile to overhaul stablemate Haatem and even Sean Levey said his last four strides were his best. It struck me as the run of a horse who would be better over further, but lining up at Ascot and then stepping up for the Juddmonte International at York might be the more likely way for him to arrive at a mile and a quarter.

Matt Rennie, reporter

Read more:

'He's very much on the up' - impressive Inisherin emerges as top sprinter as Vandeek's unbeaten run ended

'Exceptional' Rosallion leads Richard Hannon one-two in Irish 2,000 Guineas after denying Haatem in thrilling finish

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.