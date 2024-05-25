'I could feel at halfway he was coming good' - Mitbaahy pounces from last to first to land the Greenlands

The Charlie Hills-trained Mitbaahy benefitted from a last to first Jamie Spencer special as he landed a strong renewal of the Group 2 Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes in dramatic fashion.

Restrained coming out of the stalls, the son of Profitable still had almost the entire field to pass just over a furlong out, but when let loose he showed a telling turn of foot to cut down his rivals and beat seasonal debutant Regional by three-quarters of a length, with 50-1 shot Ano Syra the best of the home brigade in third.

Spencer said: "He had only ever won over this trip at Chester, which is a very easy six, and there were some question marks over whether he would get home.

"I just kept filling him up and I could feel at halfway he was coming good. He came alive at the two pole and it was just a case of getting the run out of him.

"He has won from the back over five furlongs before, so I knew he had the turn of foot. It's great for Charlie and all of his team, and for owner Jim Hay who will be watching this in Dubai."

It was the five-year-old's first win on just his third start for Hills, having won five times previously for Roger Varian.

Moore masterclass

The visitors went home with a double on the undercard after the William Haggas-trained Candleford made all in the colours of Barnane Stud to land the Listed Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Orby Stakes.

Candleford and Ryan Moore win the Orby Stakes at the Curragh Credit: Patrick McCann

It did not look particularly promising when favourite Sumiha loomed up early in the straight, but Ryan Moore gave his mount a textbook ride from the front and the Kingman five-year-old responded generously when asked to keep the runner-up's challenge at bay, winning by a diminishing length and a quarter.

Assistant trainer Maureen Haggas said: "He runs well fresh and he looked great today. Alison, who rides him at home, has done a great job with him. She's ridden him out for years and knows him inside out. She said he was ready, so we were hopeful, and Ryan found a different gear on him today.

"He wants fast ground, so hopefully we're coming into a period where we might get some. We'll see how he is when we get home. He's an older horse and coming across with him is a trip, so he'll need a few weeks. Coming back here on Champions Weekend would be nice but he does need good ground."

Arizona on fire

The Amo Racing-owned Arizona Blaze was introduced at 5-1 for the Coventry Stakes after making almost all for Adrian Murray in the Group 3 Gain Marble Hill Stakes.

It was a game performance from the Sergei Prokofiev colt as he came back inside the final furlong under David Egan to see off favourite Camille Pissarro by a narrow margin having been headed inside the last.

Arizona Blaze and David Egan after winning the Marble Hill Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

Egan said: "Not getting taken on early helped him get home over that last 100 yards. He was a little bit keen to start with but after a furlong he relaxed and saw it out well.

"I was headed and he changed his legs three or four times over the last couple of furlongs. He's still learning all the time but he definitely showed more speed on the quicker surface.

"I can see him going to Ascot. He's taken three runs with ease and it looks like the most logical target. The step up in trip suited here, so I think he is more a Coventry horse than a Norfolk horse."

