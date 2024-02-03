'Plan A went out the window' - canny Danny Mullins leads home 1-2-3-4 for Willie Mullins on Kargese

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Danny the champion of the world. Well, for just over an hour on Saturday, Danny Mullins was certainly the champion of the jump racing universe as he completed a 535-1 Grade 1 treble on day one of the Dublin Racing Festival, with the middle leg coming aboard the promising filly Kargese in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle.

Willie’s nephew has proven time and time again he is the ultimate super sub as he gobbles up whatever scraps Paul Townend leaves behind.

This time it was Kargese, who followed the same path as last year's winner Gala Marceau in being beaten in the Grade 2 at the track over Christmas before showing significant improvement to land this prize in decisive fashion. She too is owned by Kenny Alexander. The similarities are striking.

Gala Marceau went on to chase home Lossiemouth in the Triumph Hurdle, and Kargese is now Sir Gino's biggest rival according to the market as she was cut to 6-1 (from 12) by Betfair and Paddy Power after holding off her better fancied stablemate Storm Heart by a length and a quarter.

"It's going to be hard to beat Nicky Henderson's horse, Sir Gino. We have our work cut out with him," admitted Willie Mullins in the aftermath of sending out the 1-2-3-4 here.

On the winner, he said: "She was too keen with Danny at Christmas. The plan today was to make the running and it just shows you that we don't even know what we're doing at this stage! Next thing Mark [Walsh] jumped out and made the running. His horse was galloping so Danny settled the filly in and she was much more settled today after blowing away the cobwebs at Christmas."

Storm Heart, Majborough and Bunting might not have won, but they all look to have bright futures ahead too. There will be other days for them.

Mullins said: "Mark was very happy with Majborough and thinks he'll improve for that run. He gallops and jumps and he's more of a chaser to look at. Paul felt that Storm Heart probably got stuck in the ground and was a bit keen with him as well. I was delighted with the way Bunting stayed on from behind, he was doing his best work at the end and is improving as well."

Kargese: leads home a 1-2-3-4 for Willie Mullins Credit: Patrick McCann

All four could take on Sir Gino in the Triumph Hurdle, but as Mullins said, they will have their work cut out to take down the Seven Barrows youngster in that.

The winning rider also said it was his intention to make the running, but quickly had to alter that idea.

Danny Mullins said: "Plan A was to make the running, but that was out the window by the time I got around the first bend. I'd say Willie was watching me coming across the top wondering when the alarm clock was going to go off?!

"We got a good jump again at the second last to put us back where I wanted to be. I didn't want to use that petrol to get a position leaving the back, I wanted to use it to win."

He did exactly that, he used his petrol to win, and Kargese is now a genuine Triumph Hurdle contender. Whether she is good enough to see off Sir Gino, only time will tell.

Read these next:

Galopin Des Champs swats aside Fastorslow to avenge defeats and bring up Willie Mullins Grade 1 four-timer

'We think we know which of them is best, but we don't' - fourth string Dancing City kicks off huge day for Willie Mullins

Leopardstown is wonderland for Danny Mullins as Il Etait Temps brings up 534-1 treble with Marine Nationale well beaten

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

- Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.