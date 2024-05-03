Outbox shows he still packs a punch at the age of nine to spring 50-1 shock in Group 2 feature

Outbox rolled back the years on the opening day of the Qipco Guineas festival when landing the biggest win of his career in the featured Group 2 Jockey Club Stakes at 50-1.

Just seven months off his tenth birthday, Archie Watson's globetrotter landed his first win since scoring in Qatar more than two years ago when making all the running under Hollie Doyle to hold off favourite Time Lock.

Outbox, who was once trained just across Newmarket heath by Simon and Ed Crisford, had obviously benefited from the winter off after his most recent appearance in Stockholm last September.

The son of Frankel, who was improving on his third (2022) and fourth (2023) in the 1m4f race, kept going off an easy lead when successive challengers tried to reel him in.

Outbox may well be back on his travels after this victory with another Swedish trip likely.

Danielle Vigors, speaking on behalf of winning owners Hambleton Racing said: "He's a superstar. It's his first run this year and we were worried about the ground, but he's seen them all off under a great ride from Hollie. We weren't expecting this, to be honest, but we may well be on out travels back to Stockholm after that, where he likes it."

On the runner-up, Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon, said: "Time Lock has run a great race and we could look at something like the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot next."

Hot stuff

Hanako Varian had a stall of her Newmarket 875 clothing brand at the entrance to the premier enclosure but it was the punters who had their shirts on her husband Roger's Boiling Point in the Listed King Charles II Stakes.

The Group-placed colt duly obliged and made his class count when justifying support from 2-1 into 11-8 under James Doyle to register a first black-type win since the jockey's recent link up with Varian's Carlburg operation.

Boiling Point (left) beats Queen Of Zafeen (right) and Bold Style in the King Charles II Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Boiling Point was going one better than his comeback effort at the Craven meeting and now may well have a break before aimed at Royal Ascot in June.

Varian, who was winning the 7f race for a second time after Aljamaaheer in 2012, said: "We were a bit worried about the ground for Boiling Point, who may be better on good to firm, but he showed a good attitude out of the Dip to get on top.

"Last winter we regarded him as a Jersey Stakes horse and we still have that on our radar. He's had a busy time, so we'll put him away now for Royal Ascot. The way he finished off suggests he could get a mile further down the line."

Caviar looks tasty

Caviar Heights was cut to 33-1 (from 100) by Paddy Power for next month's Betfred Derby after making a successful step up to 1m2f in the Listed Newmarket Stakes.

Slip Anchor in 1985 was the last winner of the race to win the Derby but successful trainer Karl Burke was not ruling Classic assignments in or out after the easy victory under Clifford Lee.

The son of Sea The Stars was stepping up on his comeback third at the track at the Craven meeting, which was no surprise to the jockey.

Caviar Heights gets a pat from Clifford Lee Credit: GROSSICK RACING 07710461723

Lee said: "Caviar Heights needed the run that day and enjoyed the step up in trip today. He could be even better over further as he was doing all his best work at the finish."

Burke said of the 7-1 winner: "He's in the Dante and although that may come a bit quick, he's got a great constitution. I'll have to speak to Sheikh Obaid about plans overall."

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum later landed his third win of the afternoon when Volterra ran away with the closing mile handicap for Kevin Ryan and Neil Callan.

Sea makes a splash

Budding writers from the Newmarket Academy Journalist Group handed out the prizes after the opening 1m2f fillies' stakes in which Sea Just In Time grabbed the headlines with a stunning debut win.

Tom Marquand: won on Sea Just In Time Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Jockey Tom Marquand was "very impressed" by the William Haggas-trained daughter of Sea The Stars, who burst out of the Dip to master Precious Jewel to put her on the road to justifying entries in the Ribblesdale Stakes and Irish Oaks.

He said: "It was hard not to be very impressed by that. I thought she might be green in the Dip, but there was none of that."

