13:20 Leopardstown

Willie Mullins sends out ominous warning as fourth string Dancing City lands Dublin Racing Festival opener at 16-1

Dancing City: winner of the opener at Leopardstown
Dancing City: winner of the opener at Leopardstown
13:20 Leopardstown2m 6½f Hurdle, Grade 1 Novice
Distance: 2m 6½f
  1st
    Silk
    1Dancing City
    16/1
  2nd
    Silk
    4Predators Gold
    Evens
  3rd
    Silk
    6Jetara
    3/1

First blood at the Dublin Racing Festival went to Willie Mullins but not with the evens favourite Predators Gold as 16-1 shot Dancing City struck in the Leopardstown opener under Danny Mullins. 

Joe and Marie Donnelly's seven-year-old carved out the early running until the free-running Jetara took over, and was coaxed back into the lead after the final bend. Paul Townend and Predators Gold went off in pursuit but could not get to the leader, who eventually won by a length and a quarter.

Jetara's early exuberance may have told as she could only finish third, with her rider Rachael Blackmore momentarily losing a stirrup iron on the far side of the course. 

It was a case of history repeating itself for Dancing City's rider, who won the race on the same stable's lesser-fancied chance Minella Cocooner in 2022.

"It was a small field but you could make a very strong case for everything in it," Mullins said. "He was probably disappointing the first day Paul rode him in Navan. I got to win a maiden on him the next day and found a lot of improvement and he's found it again today.

Dancing City pulls clear of Predators Gold and Jetara
Dancing City pulls clear of Predators Gold and Jetara

"Turning in here I didn't want to be setting sail too early but once I committed him he didn't stop the whole way to the line and it was a proper Grade 1 performance."

Dancing City appeared to improve for the step up to 2m6½f having been successful in a 2m4f Navan maiden hurdle in December and he was cut to 12-1 (from 50s) for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

When asked about the race as a potential target, Mullins said: "I think it should suit him, he's stepped up to that level of class and I don't see distance being an issue."

Loughglynn, a Grade 2 winner at Limerick when last seen, never appeared to be travelling well and was pulled up.

A brilliant start to the Dublin Racing Festival continued for Danny Mullins as he completed an early Grade 1 double, with Kargese winning the Spring Juvenile Hurdle.

Maddy Playle
Digital journalist

Published on 3 February 2024
Reports

Last updated 14:40, 3 February 2024

