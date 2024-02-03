Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
17:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
17:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:35 Leopardstown

Galopin Des Champs swats aside Fastorslow to avenge defeats and bring up Willie Mullins Grade 1 four-timer

Galopin Des Champs: too good for Fastorslow this time
Galopin Des Champs: too good for Fastorslow this timeCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Play4 ran
15:35 Leopardstown3m ½f Chase, Grade 1
Distance: 3m ½fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Galopin Des Champs
    fav1/3
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Fastorslow
    7/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4I Am Maximus
    14/1

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Paddypower logoBet365 logoLadbrokes logoSkybet logoBetfair logoTote logoWilliamhill logoCoral logo
Paddypower logoBet365 logoLadbrokes logoBetfair logoCoral logoWilliamhill logoSkybet logo
Chevron down

Galopin Des Champs gained revenge on Fastorslow to defend the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

He was cut to 8-13 (from 10-11) for the Cheltenham Gold Cup after his determined victory. The front two locked horns at the start of the straight and only a length separated them at the last before Paul Townend was able to pull clear on Galopin Des Champs.

The victory continues a phenomenal start to the Dublin Racing Festival for Willie Mullins, who has won the opening four Grade 1 races of the meeting.

Galopin Des Champs is led back in to the winner's enclosure after Irish Gold Cup glory
Galopin Des Champs is led back in to the winner's enclosure after Irish Gold Cup gloryCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Fastorslow had the better of Galopin Des Champs in the Punchestown Gold Cup and again on his seasonal comeback in the John Durkan Memorial. His rival had since bounced back to form with an exemplary display in the Savills Chase.

Townend was not on board any of the previous three Mullins-trained winners and said: "A couple of them ran well but I had the choice and was on the wrong one. He was the big bullet and he hit the bullseye.

"I was delighted, I couldn't knock him in anyway. For Gold Cup horses we went a bit of a doddle but when I asked him and gave him a squeeze at a fence he took them on well. I was happy."

Galopin Des Champs is the first back-to-back winner of this race since Carlingford Lough in 2016.

Read these next:

Leopardstown is wonderland for Danny Mullins as Il Etait Temps brings up 534-1 treble with Marine Nationale well beaten 

Willie Mullins sends out ominous warning as fourth string Dancing City lands Dublin Racing Festival opener at 16-1 

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips! 

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 3 February 2024inReports

Last updated 16:21, 3 February 2024

iconCopy
15:35 LeopardstownPlay
Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1)4 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Galopin Des Champs
    fav1/3
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Fastorslow
    7/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4I Am Maximus
    14/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers