Galopin Des Champs swats aside Fastorslow to avenge defeats and bring up Willie Mullins Grade 1 four-timer

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Galopin Des Champs gained revenge on Fastorslow to defend the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

He was cut to 8-13 (from 10-11) for the Cheltenham Gold Cup after his determined victory. The front two locked horns at the start of the straight and only a length separated them at the last before Paul Townend was able to pull clear on Galopin Des Champs.

The victory continues a phenomenal start to the Dublin Racing Festival for Willie Mullins, who has won the opening four Grade 1 races of the meeting.

Galopin Des Champs is led back in to the winner's enclosure after Irish Gold Cup glory Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Fastorslow had the better of Galopin Des Champs in the Punchestown Gold Cup and again on his seasonal comeback in the John Durkan Memorial. His rival had since bounced back to form with an exemplary display in the Savills Chase.

Townend was not on board any of the previous three Mullins-trained winners and said: "A couple of them ran well but I had the choice and was on the wrong one. He was the big bullet and he hit the bullseye.

"I was delighted, I couldn't knock him in anyway. For Gold Cup horses we went a bit of a doddle but when I asked him and gave him a squeeze at a fence he took them on well. I was happy."

Galopin Des Champs is the first back-to-back winner of this race since Carlingford Lough in 2016.

Read these next:

Leopardstown is wonderland for Danny Mullins as Il Etait Temps brings up 534-1 treble with Marine Nationale well beaten

Willie Mullins sends out ominous warning as fourth string Dancing City lands Dublin Racing Festival opener at 16-1

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.