Leopardstown is wonderland for Danny Mullins as Il Etait Temps brings up 534-1 treble with Marine Nationale well beaten

Danny Mullins made it three winners from three rides at the Dublin Racing Festival as Il Etait Temps battled past Found A Fifty to land the Irish Arkle, with the red-hot favourite Marine Nationale suffering his first defeat.

Found A Fifty made the running in an absorbing contest and he very nearly made all as his nearest pursuer Facile Vega folded going to the last, but then Il Etait Temps ground out a late lunge under the man of the moment to score by a neck.

It was a second Grade 1 success for Il Etait Temps, who vanquished his better-fancied stablemate Facile Vega at the meeting last year, returning at 6-1. It was a 534-1 treble for his rider, who will ride Shanbally Kid in the upcoming Listed handicap hurdle.

Il Etait Temps (right): winner of the Irish Arkle Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Marine Nationale, who was sent off the 4-7 favourite, jumped and travelled strongly but did not pick up when asked by Michael O'Sullivan and eventually only beat the rank outsider Senecia home.

Afterwards, Willie Mullins said: "Danny is just on fire today. This horse is improving, his jumping is improving and he's settling as well. He didn't have much respect for hurdles and has more respect for fences which is bringing about improvement.

"It just shows you that chasers come in all shapes and sizes as he's not the biggest horse in the world. He's obviously very effective over this trip and we look forward to the Arkle at Cheltenham."

Bookmakers reacted by cutting Il Etait Temps to 4-1 (from 12) for the Arkle in March with Marine National still heading the betting at 3-1 following his disappointing effort. Last year's Supreme hero was 4-7 prior to the race.



