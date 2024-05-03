'He felt unreal' - age no barrier to success as gallant eight-year-old The Dancing Poet lands feature
- 1st4The Dancing Poet9/1
- 2nd7Desert Quest5/1
- 3rd2Masque Of Anarchy17/2
The Dancing Poet was one of the two oldest horses in the field for the feature 1m4½f handicap but it did not stop him running out a game winner under Ben Robinson.
It was the eight-year-old's first start away from Catterick in seven, putting last time's 13-length defeat behind him to beat Desert Quest and Masque Of Anarchy by a length and a quarter.
"He's a big galloping horse but he likes sharp tracks," Robinson told Racing TV. "He's one-paced but he felt unreal today. He quickened up really well off a steady pace. I was always in the driving seat to kick on and he won nicely in the end.
"He's given his owners lots of fun. He's getting on now, but he wins his races every year and he's a very uncomplicated ride. He's very easy to ride out at home as well so there are no complaints there."
It was the Brian Ellison-trained stalwart's eighth success on his 54th start and he returned a 9-1 chance.
Lion strikes
Circus Lion made it third time lucky with a decisive four-and-three-quarter-length victory in the opening 5f restricted maiden.
The Fawzi Abdulla Nass-owned grey was sent off the 8-11 favourite after encouraging efforts at Hamilton and Redcar. He duly stamped his authority on the field under Paul Mulrennan for Bryan Smart.
Published on 3 May 2024
Last updated 17:46, 3 May 2024
