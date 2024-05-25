Northumberland Plate a possibility for Cavern Club after 'smashing' start for James Owen
Cavern Club could be in line for a tilt at the Northumberland Plate after he made the perfect start for James Owen in the 1m4½f handicap.
The Good Stock Syndicate-owned four-year-old finished third on his final start for Marco Botti in March, but was immediately on the scoreboard for Owen with a head victory under Franny Norton.
"It's a smashing start," Owen said. "I was tasked with finding the owners a fun dual-purpose horse and I hope he can keep going forward and win a few more races. He will definitely go hurdling at some point; he's already done lots of schooling."
Cavern Club is a 40-1 shot for the Northumberland Plate next month, but Owen believes he must prove himself a live contender for the prestigious Newcastle handicap before fully committing to it.
He said: "The Northumberland Plate could definitely be a target, but there's a few more runs to go before then."
Cavern Club was the first leg of an across-the-card double for Owen, who was victorious with Mermaids Cave at Cartmel's evening meeting.
Quickfire double
Animato, who ended a 20-race losing run at Catterick last time, was back in the winner's enclosure when landing the 2m handicap.
His trainer David O'Meara doubled up when Nighteyes easily justified favouritism in the 6f fillies' handicap.
