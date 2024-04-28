'Nobody gave us a chance' - major surprise as Haya Zark strikes in first Group 1 of the European season

Haya Zark struck a blow for his unheralded connections and boosted his profile as much more than a mud lover by landing a Prix Ganay in which the first five home were covered by just three-quarters of a length.

Trained by Adrien Fouassier in Senonnes – the training centre in the west of France from where Louisa Carberry sent out Docteur De Ballon to land the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris on two occasions – Haya Zark was settled on the shoulder of the front-running Zarakem by Alexis Pouchin and proved the toughest of nuts to crack as a wave of high-profile names came at him inside the final furlong.

At the line he held off another outsider, Zarir, by a head, with Group 1 winners Feed The Flame and Al Riffa, and Horizon Dore, all in close attendance.

Owner-breeder Odette Fau said: "Nobody gave us a chance; we almost felt beaten beforehand because people said the ground wasn't heavy enough for him and that he was up against good horses he couldn't beat. Even [French television] Equidia didn't want to talk about him; they talked about all the others.

Winning trainer Adrien Fouassier flanked by Haya Zark's owners, Odette Fau and Georges de Rochebrochard

"That really isn't his ground out there, so we thought we might be third or second. But he's proved he's a good horse and we did the right thing by keeping him. Alexis gave him a wonderful ride. He's such a solid citizen, so tough – he just never gives up."

Pouchin has picked up in 2024 right where he left off at the end of his breakthrough year, adding a fourth career Group 1 on a horse who takes some knowing and on whom he had never sat on before being given the leg-up.

"Christophe [Soumillon] gave me a lot of confidence in telling me he's a horse you can let stride on, so I just left him on a long rein and he relaxed beautifully," said Pouchin. "It's incredible to win a Group 1 this early in the season. I try not to put myself under pressure, I just ride my horses for themselves."

Read these next:

'He was beaten at the three-furlong pole' - Romantic Warrior pulls out all the stops for record third QEII Cup

T O Royal 20-1 for Melbourne Cup after Grade 1 win in Tenno Sho Spring

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.