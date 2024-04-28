'Nobody gave us a chance' - major surprise as Haya Zark strikes in first Group 1 of the European season
- 1st6Haya Zark19/1
- 2nd1Zarir76/10
- 3rd5Feed The Flame10/1
Haya Zark struck a blow for his unheralded connections and boosted his profile as much more than a mud lover by landing a Prix Ganay in which the first five home were covered by just three-quarters of a length.
Trained by Adrien Fouassier in Senonnes – the training centre in the west of France from where Louisa Carberry sent out Docteur De Ballon to land the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris on two occasions – Haya Zark was settled on the shoulder of the front-running Zarakem by Alexis Pouchin and proved the toughest of nuts to crack as a wave of high-profile names came at him inside the final furlong.
At the line he held off another outsider, Zarir, by a head, with Group 1 winners Feed The Flame and Al Riffa, and Horizon Dore, all in close attendance.
Owner-breeder Odette Fau said: "Nobody gave us a chance; we almost felt beaten beforehand because people said the ground wasn't heavy enough for him and that he was up against good horses he couldn't beat. Even [French television] Equidia didn't want to talk about him; they talked about all the others.
"That really isn't his ground out there, so we thought we might be third or second. But he's proved he's a good horse and we did the right thing by keeping him. Alexis gave him a wonderful ride. He's such a solid citizen, so tough – he just never gives up."
Pouchin has picked up in 2024 right where he left off at the end of his breakthrough year, adding a fourth career Group 1 on a horse who takes some knowing and on whom he had never sat on before being given the leg-up.
"Christophe [Soumillon] gave me a lot of confidence in telling me he's a horse you can let stride on, so I just left him on a long rein and he relaxed beautifully," said Pouchin. "It's incredible to win a Group 1 this early in the season. I try not to put myself under pressure, I just ride my horses for themselves."
Published on 28 April 2024inReports
Last updated 16:36, 28 April 2024
