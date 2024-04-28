Racing Post logo
Reports
07:40 Kyoto

T O Royal 20-1 for Melbourne Cup after Grade 1 win in Tenno Sho Spring

T O Royal: sprinted clear for Tenno Sho Spring success
T O Royal: sprinted clear for Tenno Sho Spring successCredit: Mazakazu Takahashi
Play17 ran
07:40 Kyoto2m Flat, Grade 1
Distance: 2mClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    14T O Royal
    fav9/5
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Blow The Horn
    78/10
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Deep Bond
    269/10

The Lexus Melbourne Cup is a long-term target for T O Royal following his two-length success in the Tenno Sho Spring at Kyoto on Sunday.

T O Royal is a 20-1 shot with bet365 for the Flemington showpiece on November 5 after his maiden Grade 1 triumph in the 2m contest.

Yuji Hishida’s mount opened up a clear advantage on his rivals when quickening into the home straight and was not for catching. Blow The Horn stayed on best from the rear to finish second, while Deep Bond was placed in the race for the fourth consecutive year.

Japanese St Leger winner Durezza weakened out of contention and finished a well-beaten 15th.

T O Royal’s owner Kimiya Kozasa said: “I thought it might have been a little early to go for home on the homebend, but he was strong to the line. Yuji rides him well and I hope they continue as a pair until he retires. There are quarantine issues, but I hope we can go to the Melbourne Cup.”

The success was a first at the top level for trainer Inao Okada, who has won three local Grade 1s, and Hishida, and the rider said: “I'm the happiest I've been in my life and filled with gratitude to everyone around me.

“This horse continues to grow and improve and he’s amazing. When I saw this race at this track 20 years ago, I dreamed of becoming a jockey, so this is an incredible moment.”

'He was beaten at the three-furlong pole' - Romantic Warrior pulls out all the stops for record third QEII Cup 

Masakazu Takahashi

Published on 28 April 2024

Last updated 12:32, 28 April 2024

