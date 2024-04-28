T O Royal 20-1 for Melbourne Cup after Grade 1 win in Tenno Sho Spring

The Lexus Melbourne Cup is a long-term target for T O Royal following his two-length success in the Tenno Sho Spring at Kyoto on Sunday.

T O Royal is a 20-1 shot with bet365 for the Flemington showpiece on November 5 after his maiden Grade 1 triumph in the 2m contest.

Yuji Hishida’s mount opened up a clear advantage on his rivals when quickening into the home straight and was not for catching. Blow The Horn stayed on best from the rear to finish second, while Deep Bond was placed in the race for the fourth consecutive year.

Japanese St Leger winner Durezza weakened out of contention and finished a well-beaten 15th.

T O Royal’s owner Kimiya Kozasa said: “I thought it might have been a little early to go for home on the homebend, but he was strong to the line. Yuji rides him well and I hope they continue as a pair until he retires. There are quarantine issues, but I hope we can go to the Melbourne Cup.”

The success was a first at the top level for trainer Inao Okada, who has won three local Grade 1s, and Hishida, and the rider said: “I'm the happiest I've been in my life and filled with gratitude to everyone around me.

“This horse continues to grow and improve and he’s amazing. When I saw this race at this track 20 years ago, I dreamed of becoming a jockey, so this is an incredible moment.”

Read this next . . .

'He was beaten at the three-furlong pole' - Romantic Warrior pulls out all the stops for record third QEII Cup

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.