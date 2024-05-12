Rouhiya and Maxime Guyon leave it late to agonisingly deny Brian Meehan a 45-1 winner in French 1,000 Guineas

Rouhiya caused a shock when narrowly denying a host of British and Irish-trained horses under Maxime Guyon in a thrilling finish to the French 1,000 Guineas.

Trained by Francis-Henri Graffard, the daughter of Lope De Vega flew home to grab victory on the line from fellow outsider Kathmandu, who ran a fine race in second under Sean Levey for Brian Meehan. The Willie McCreery-trained Vespertilio was a close third ahead of Godolphin's Romantic Style.

Rouhiya had previously finished third in a conditions contest over course and distance but thrived for the step up in class. Paddy Power cut her to 33-1 (from 50) for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, while Coral were more impressed and went 12-1 (from 50) for the same race.

Graffard said: "We weren't well drawn, but Maxime got a good position very easily and latched onto the back of the Godolphin horse [Romantic Style], and then I thought we had an obvious chance.

Princess Zahra Aga Khan, Francis Graffard and Maxime Guyon after Rouhiya wins the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches

"I thought coming in we were in business, Maxime waited a while but she really picked up well. The ground made a huge difference and she had come on loads for her prep run."

It was a first success in the French 1,000 Guineas – also known as the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches – for Graffard and a second for Guyon. He previously rode Dream And Do to victory in 2020.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Content finished eighth, while other British raiders Folgaria and Chic Colombine finished 11th and 12th respectively. 23-10 favourite Louise Procter was a disappointing 13th of the 15 runners.

Read these next:

Roger Teal rues late storm after being narrowly denied first Classic win as Metropolitan holds on in shock result

Aidan O’Brien’s Los Angeles halved in price to 10-1 for Derby after hard-fought Leopardstown success

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

