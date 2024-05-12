Rouhiya and Maxime Guyon leave it late to agonisingly deny Brian Meehan a 45-1 winner in French 1,000 Guineas
Rouhiya caused a shock when narrowly denying a host of British and Irish-trained horses under Maxime Guyon in a thrilling finish to the French 1,000 Guineas.
Trained by Francis-Henri Graffard, the daughter of Lope De Vega flew home to grab victory on the line from fellow outsider Kathmandu, who ran a fine race in second under Sean Levey for Brian Meehan. The Willie McCreery-trained Vespertilio was a close third ahead of Godolphin's Romantic Style.
Rouhiya had previously finished third in a conditions contest over course and distance but thrived for the step up in class. Paddy Power cut her to 33-1 (from 50) for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, while Coral were more impressed and went 12-1 (from 50) for the same race.
Graffard said: "We weren't well drawn, but Maxime got a good position very easily and latched onto the back of the Godolphin horse [Romantic Style], and then I thought we had an obvious chance.
"I thought coming in we were in business, Maxime waited a while but she really picked up well. The ground made a huge difference and she had come on loads for her prep run."
It was a first success in the French 1,000 Guineas – also known as the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches – for Graffard and a second for Guyon. He previously rode Dream And Do to victory in 2020.
The Aidan O'Brien-trained Content finished eighth, while other British raiders Folgaria and Chic Colombine finished 11th and 12th respectively. 23-10 favourite Louise Procter was a disappointing 13th of the 15 runners.
Published on 12 May 2024inReports
Last updated 16:28, 12 May 2024
