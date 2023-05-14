Marhaba Ya Sanafi narrowly denies Isaac Shelby to cause 33-1 upset in French 2,000 Guineas

Isaac Shelby was caught late on in the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains as 33-1 shot Marhaba Ya Sanafi caused a major shock for Mickael Barzalona and Andreas Schutz.

Jaber Abdullah's son of Muhaarar was pushed along turning for home but responded for pressure to defeat Brian Meehan's raider on the line.

The win gave Schutz, formerly a multiple Group 1-winning trainer in Hong Kong, a first Classic success in France.

The trainer told Sky Sports Racing: "I expected him to run in the first five but I wasn't expecting him to win. The horse really improved from his last run, he did have a hard preparation going into his first few races.

"He had to settle for fourth early on in the race and he was off the bridle. We got daylight in the straight and he had some gas left in the tank. Mickael knows the horse inside out and everything went to plan."

Paddy Power have made Marhaba Ya Sanafi 10-1 to double up in the Prix du Jockey Club, the French equivalent to the Derby over ten and a half furlongs.

It was a first Classic victory for Barzalona since Victor Ludorum's success in the same race in 2020.

Brian Meehan, who was officially a short-neck away from his first Classic success, said he was pleased with the effort from Isaac Shelby and Royal Ascot would be his next target. He could stay at a mile for the St James's Palace Stakes or drop down in trip for the Commonwealth Cup.

The trainer said: "Sean's [Levey] comment was they didn't go quick enough but he's run a lovely race and I'm delighted for the owners and my team at home. It's always good to be competitive in a Classic race but I think there's more to come."

