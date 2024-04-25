'She didn’t have a sweat mark on her' - Jayvee storms to 16-1 debut success for Brian Ellison

Trainer Brian Ellison can see plenty of improvement in Jayvee after she caused a 16-1 shock on her debut in the opening 5f fillies’ juvenile novice.

Ridden by Ben Robinson, the daughter of Dandy Man denied 2-1 favourite Larchill Lass by half a length to provide her trainer with his sixth winner on the Flat this year.

Although she went unnoticed in the market, Ellison was left impressed with how Jayvee handled her first visit to the track.

He said: "She’s a nice filly and she’s done it well – she loved the ground. It was good and you’d not even think she’s had a race because she didn’t have a sweat mark on her.

"There’s plenty of improvement to come and she likes juice in the ground. I’m not sure where we’ll go next but she'll get six furlongs in time."

Same old story

Richard Fahey and Oisin Orr picked up from where they left off at the track as Dare To Hope landed the 5f handicap.

The duo were crowned top trainer and jockey at the Yorkshire venue last season and they scored with their first runner this year as the four-year-old defeated Mattice by a neck.

Eyecatching winner

The Andrew Balding-trained Dambuster made it two wins from three starts under Oisin Murphy when striking in the 1m2f novice.

The three-year-old son of Kingman powered three-quarters of a length clear of Stay In The Game to win for the first time since his Sandown debut in September.

