Jannah Rose outclasses rivals under Christophe Soumillon to set up Classic tilt in Diane

Jannah Rose emerged as a French Oaks contender after winning in impressive fashion in the Group 1 St Mark's Basilica Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary at Longchamp.

The daughter of Frankel bounded clear under Christophe Soumillon in the home straight to strike by three-quarters of a length from Elusive Princess, and was cut to 6-1 (from 10) with Coral for the Prix de Diane next month.

Carlos Laffon-Parias, who also entered her in the Arc this week, had considered a tilt at the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches yet believed he made the right decision as he recorded a first top-level winner since 2019.

He said: "When she won a Group 3 on her second start I knew she must be a good filly. Today Christophe rode a very confident race and she looked the winner all the way up the home straight. She is now a Group 1 filly but now she must go up in class again for the real deal [in the Prix de Diane]. She showed over 1,800 metres she would stay this trip. There was a moment when we thought about the Poule d'Essai but this looked easier.

"Watching the winner of the Classic today I think you can say she is a very good filly as well so we made the right choice. I don't know if the Poule winner will go to the Diane but we'll see them together there if she does. She can set the pace for us!"

David Menusier's representative Heartache Tonight – a half-sister to Group 1 winner Wonderful Tonight – finished a respectable fourth. The Aidan O'Brien-trained Boogie Woogie was sixth while Bridestones, representing John and Thady Gosden, beat just one home.

Karl Burke makes winning return to Longchamp with Abbaye runner-up White Lavender

Tom Marquand and White Lavender return after dominating the Prix de Saint-Georges Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

A short neck was all that separated White Lavender from a famous success in last October's Prix de l'Abbaye and, with no opposition of the calibre of The Platinum Queen here, she made no mistake when running out a length-and-a-half winner of the Group 3 Prix de Saint-Georges.

Tom Marquand made virtually every yard up the favoured stands' side rail on the Longchamp sprint course, although trainer Karl Burke insisted she was a filly who was normally better being held up.

"We came here for the ground and she will only run if it's good or softer," said Burke. "We expected it to be a bit softer but it's just nice dead ground. We couldn't give up the draw and, although she has a real turn of foot, Tom used his brain and waited in front. She settled lovely and went away. Tom felt he had plenty in hand."

The likelihood of faster conditions deterred Burke from entering White Lavender in the King's Stand at Ascot and it will be a case of all roads leading back to the Abbaye.

"We'll work backwards from there," said Burke. "We might look at something like the Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh in August. There's always a chance there will be cut in the ground there.

"Then there's a big chance we turn up at Flying Five back at the Curragh and then here for the Abbaye."

