'She's brilliant' - Blue Rose Cen gives Christopher Head breakthrough Classic success in French 1,000 Guineas

Blue Rose Cen lived up to strong market expectations to land the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches for Christopher Head and Aurelien Lemaitre.

She was kept in third throughout the contest and delivered her challenge when daylight appeared in the home straight. The daughter of Churchill found plenty under pressure to quicken past Sauterne, who sacrificed second to the fast-finishing Lindy.

Head said she would head for the French Oaks next and Paddy Power trimmed her to 3-1 (from 5) for the Chantilly Classic on June 18.

"She's brilliant, what a filly," he said. "She's doing everything easily, whether it's from the front or the back. I can't wait to see her over a longer distance now because we've been doing the same thing for a few races now and I'd like to see something new. After the Prix de Diane we'll see what we'll do."

It was Head's biggest winner to date and second strike at Group 1 level since taking over from legendary father Freddy in 2018. His father won this race eight times as a jockey, while aunt Criquette Head-Maarek trained seven winners of the race.

He added: "We're good. The stable is doing fine, the horses were lucky enough to be ready for the big races. I hope it stays this way for the rest of the season."

Never Ending Story finished fifth for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore while the Karl Burke-trained Swingalong was last of the ten runners.

