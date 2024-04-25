Racing Post logo
Reports
16:10 Perth

Olly Murphy one short of a century of winners for the season after landing Perth treble

Sure Touch:
Sure Touch completes a double for Sean Bowen and a treble for Olly MurphyCredit: John Grossick
Olly Murphy is just one winner away from reaching a century for the season after the trainer went one better than Wednesday’s double at Perth with a treble at the Scottish track.

The Sean Bowen-ridden What A Johnny justified 9-4 favouritism in the 2m4f handicap hurdle before Rambo T, last seen finishing eighth in the Coral Cup, defied top weight under Gavin Sheehan.

The title-chasing Bowen rode Rambo T's stablemate Champagnesuperover to finish fourth but swiftly made amends when helping Sure Touch follow up victories at Uttoxeter and Taunton to complete a hat-trick in the feature 2m4f handicap chase.

“I hope Sean doesn’t miss out by one because I actually told him to ride the other lad!” Murphy told Racing TV.

Bowen cut Harry Cobden’s lead to six after the title leader rode his first winner for Warren Greatrex since 2016 on Village Master at Warwick.

Bowen has nine rides left to Cobden’s 12 before Sandown’s season finale on Saturday and Murphy added: “I know we’re probably chasing in vain a little bit with how well Harry’s riding down the country but we’ll keep going with plenty of chances and it’s not over until the fat lady sings.”

Worthwhile trip

Dorset trainer Anthony Honeyball enjoyed a winner from his first runner at the track when Fortuna Ligna struck in the 3m2½f handicap hurdle under Ben Godfrey, the jockey's first winner since riding out his claim.

Midgley magic

Tom Midgley surpassed last season’s total of 13 winners with victory on the Mark Walford-trained Event Of Sivola in the 3m veterans’ chase for conditional riders.

Charlie HugginsReporter

Published on 25 April 2024inReports

Last updated 18:22, 25 April 2024

