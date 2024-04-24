'It’s made a dramatic improvement' - Kevin Frost hails yard switch after saddling first turf Flat winner of 2024

Kevin Frost believes he is reaping the rewards for relocating his string after Corsican Caper provided the trainer with his first turf winner of the Flat season in the 1m4f handicap.

Frost, who had been based at Danethorpe Stables near Newark since 2020, moved his operation nearly ten miles west to Averham Park Farm on April 1.

Documenting’s victory at Chelmsford on April 13 ended a run of 77 days without a winner for the stable and, after Corsican Caper’s first turf success at the 11th attempt, Frost said: “It’s nice to get the horses back into a bit of form.

“They hadn’t been running very well, but Averham Park is a state of the art training facility with a 40-box barn where they’ve all got their own windows.

“It’s made a dramatic improvement to the horses’ environment and it’s fairly easy to see from the results that it’s made a difference."

Jockey Joanna Mason was scoring on her first mount for Frost, who added: “He’s a very tricky sort and she has worked the oracle on him.”

Mason had enjoyed five winners from her last ten rides before finishing third on Beauty Choice in the 7f handicap won by Red Mirage for John and Sean Quinn.

Object obliges

Alex Fielding rode his first winner of the year when helping Object justify 100-30 favouritism in the opening 5f apprentice handicap.

The five-year-old’s successful seasonal debut kicked off a double for trainer Tim Easterby, whose Vince L'Amour defied a penalty in the 5f handicap to follow up last week's win at Ripon.

