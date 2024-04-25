'It’s been a tough few months' - veteran Abaya Du Mathan helps to end Gary Hanmer's difficult spell

Trainer Gary Hanmer is hoping veteran Abaya Du Mathan’s success in the 2m handicap chase is another sign that his “soul-destroying” run is at an end.

The 12-year-old's victory in a Southwell match race in January was Hanmer’s only winner since October before he saddled a double at Uttoxeter on Wednesday.

After Abaya Du Mathan's victory on Thursday Hanmer said: “We’ve been in the doldrums for quite some time, since probably the end of September.

“We were scoping, trach washing, taking bloods and we found nothing of any real consequence for there to be such a drastic loss in form.

“When you don't actually know what the problem is, it’s a bit soul-destroying. Hopefully we’ve come through it but it’s been a tough few months.”

Abaya Du Mathan, who was sent off at 18-1, was bought for £4,000 from David Pipe in October and has already earned more than £14,000 since joining Hanmer.

The trainer said: “As of last week he’s about three weeks in credit on training fees but now he’s gone and won today that’ll put him in credit for a good while. The owners are doing handstands, which is fabulous to see."

The victory completed a 170-1 double for jockey Robbie Dunne, who had earlier helped the Nicky Henderson-trained Bective Abbey to a first win under rules in division one of the maiden hurdle.

Chances collects

Take No Chances was pipped by a nose by subsequent Cheltenham winner Zain Nights at Newbury last month but went one better in the feature 3m1f handicap hurdle.

Dan Skelton's winner was ridden by his brother Harry and the pair also combined to take the both divisions of the bumper with Ace Of Spades and Jafimgoso.

