15:05 Musselburgh

Louis Steward strikes on first visit to track on White Moonlight in Listed heat

Louis Steward delighted to ride listed winner
Louis Steward delighted to ride listed winner
The Saeed bin Suroor-trained White Moonlight bounced back to form to land the feature 7f Listed Queen Of Scots Fillies' Stakes, giving jockey Louis Steward a winner on his first visit to the Scottish track. 

The six-year-old mare was well placed throughout and got first run on 4-5 favourite Heredia. 

Last seen when fifth in a Group 3 at Lingfield, the daughter of Medaglia D'Oro appreciated the drop in grade.

Winning jockey Louis Steward told Racing TV: "She was keen at Lingfield last time, probably just freshness given it was her first run back after being out in Dubai. That was a better race and she was the highest-rated here. Saeed has always thought a lot of her."

"She has a high cruising speed and she was able to keep her nice early position with ease.

"This was my first visit to the track and I'm delighted to ride a winner. I walked the track before racing and it felt like a track where that type of ride would be beneficial."

Dream delight

A stewards' inquiry denied Liamarty Dreams victory at Haydock two starts ago but the four-year-old would not be denied in the 7f handicap, rallying gamely under Sam James to regain the lead late on.

James said: "He jumped really well and he's in good form. I was able to get across and use that early speed to get a good position. He was headed down the straight but battled back well to get back on top."

David GriffithsReporter
Published on 3 June 2023Last updated 17:51, 3 June 2023
