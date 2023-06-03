Louis Steward strikes on first visit to track on White Moonlight in Listed heat

The Saeed bin Suroor-trained White Moonlight bounced back to form to land the feature 7f Listed Queen Of Scots Fillies' Stakes, giving jockey Louis Steward a winner on his first visit to the Scottish track.

The six-year-old mare was well placed throughout and got first run on 4-5 favourite Heredia.

Last seen when fifth in a Group 3 at Lingfield, the daughter of Medaglia D'Oro appreciated the drop in grade.

Winning jockey Louis Steward told Racing TV: "She was keen at Lingfield last time, probably just freshness given it was her first run back after being out in Dubai. That was a better race and she was the highest-rated here. Saeed has always thought a lot of her."

"She has a high cruising speed and she was able to keep her nice early position with ease.

"This was my first visit to the track and I'm delighted to ride a winner. I walked the track before racing and it felt like a track where that type of ride would be beneficial."



Dream delight

A stewards' inquiry denied Liamarty Dreams victory at Haydock two starts ago but the four-year-old would not be denied in the 7f handicap, rallying gamely under Sam James to regain the lead late on.

James said: "He jumped really well and he's in good form. I was able to get across and use that early speed to get a good position. He was headed down the straight but battled back well to get back on top."

