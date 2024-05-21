'She's learned from her few experiences' - Battle Queen gets off mark under Oisin Murphy as Mostahdaf's brother disappoints

Battle Queen ran into a subsequent Group 3 runner-up on her previous start, but showed her class in division two of the 1m½f maiden to get off the mark at the fifth attempt under Oisin Murphy.

The Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old found only Francophone, who finished second in last week's Musidora, too good at Southwell last month and found this much easier, stretching a length and a quarter clear of Redhot Whisper.

"She's learned from her few experiences and that was her first start on turf," Murphy told Racing TV. "She has a very good pedigree so it was great to get her off the mark.

"She has speed, but we view her as a miler at the moment. She always travels very well in her home work. It's taken her a few attempts to win, but it would be nice if she could go on and do well."

The 13-8 favourite Mutaawid, a brother to the top-class Mostahdaf, finished fifth after taking a keen hold and failing to pick up under Jim Crowley.

Trooper triumph

Trooper Bisdee looked the archetypal improving stayer for the Sir Mark Prescott team after he took the 2m handicap in straightforward fashion by a length and a half. It was the four-year-old's fifth success from his last eight starts.

Buick brace

Reigning champion William Buick no doubt already has a third jockeys' title in the back of his mind, and the rider notched a double with wins aboard General Assembly in the 5f maiden and Elladonna in the 1m2f fillies' handicap.

